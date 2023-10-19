Major AEW star loses on Dynamite return

AEW Dynamite got off to a great start as Jay White beat the returning Penta El Zero Miedo in a closely fought match.

The match started off in extreme fashion as Penta caught his opponent off guard by taking out Bullet Club Gold before the bell even rang with a move over the top rope. He hit White with a few quick shots and went for a pin but to no avail.

However, Jay White regained control and hit his opponent with a neckbreaker as his friends continued their shenanigans outside the ring. Penta then hit back with a move of his own with a superkick from which The Switchblade barely kicked out.

The masked star then had his mask tied to the middle rope, and the former NJPW star continued with his onslaught. Seeing all this, the fans started to chant for Penta, and he seemed to be feeding off their energy.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta then hit Jay with a sling blade, and the two stars traded vicious chops to the chest. By this point, the end seemed to be near as White hit the uranage with a sleeper suplex, only for his opponent to kick out, much to his shock.

That prompted Juice Robinson to interfere as the referee was distracted by the other members of Bullet Club Gold. Jay White then hit the blade runner on Penta to get the win on AEW Dynamite.

