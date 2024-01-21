Major AEW star makes triumphant return to singles competition after 17 months

A former AEW Women's World Champion recently competed in her first singles match in over one and a half years on Collision.

The name in question is Thunder Rosa. She locked horns with Queen Aminata in her first one-on-one bout since August 5, 2022. Rosa's last singles match was against Jamie Hayter when she defended her AEW Women's World Title at Battle of the Belts III.

La Mera Mera was forced to relinquish her title and take a lengthy hiatus from in-ring competition due to an injury. She returned to the squared circle for AEW last month in a tag team contest, combining forces with Abadon to face Julia Hart and Skye Blue.

Although Rosa wrestled her first singles match in 17 months on Collision, she showed no signs of ring rust, picking up a crucial victory. This marked her third consecutive win since returning to active competition.

After her win, Rosa turned to the camera, claiming she was undeniable and unstoppable. She then called out any champion to step up, possibly teasing her return to the title scene.

