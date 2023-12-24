Top AEW star wins in-ring return match after 16 months

A former AEW Women's World Champion who returned last week after over a year away registered a victory in her first tag team match on the most recent episode of Collision.

The top AEW star in question is none other than Thunder Rosa. The 37-year-old made her surprising return on TV after over 16 months last week on Collision. Rosa interfered in the brawl between Julia Hart and Abadon. Later, Rosa's first match was officially announced.

On the most recent episode of Collision, Rosa teamed up with Abadon to take on the TBS Women's Champion, Julia Hart, and her new ally, Skye Blue. It was an amazing tag team encounter, and fans absolutely lost their minds when Rosa got tagged in and gathered support from the entire San Antonio crowd.

In the end, the former Women's World Champion eventually scored the pinfall for the victory. This marked her first win after her last match back in August 2022.

Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa has finally returned to reclaim her throne, as the women's division badly missed her. It remains to be seen what Tony Khan has in store for Rosa upon her comeback.

