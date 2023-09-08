Major AEW star may have been subjected to resentment similar to CM Punk - Reports

With CM Punk finally out of AEW, several hidden and unknown aspects of his interaction and dynamics with the company are now tumbling out. Punk was a top draw for the company, and that draw was the cause of a resentment that the others on the roster harbored against him.

Dave Meltzer, in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, has said that currently, there's one more wrestler who faces the same kind of resentment that CM Punk faced - and that's the current AEW World Champion, MJF, one of the headliners of the roster.

Meltzer has gone on to note that these kinds of roster issues have existed in other wrestling promotions as well and are par for the course.

Adam Cole says MJF is definitely a leader

Adam Cole and MJF are having a fantastic run in the AEW. Together, they are the Roh Tag Team Champions, and the two have faced each other for the World Championship strap as well. During the All Out Media Scrum, Cole pointed out the aspects that make MJF a leader in the locker room.

"Max is certainly a leader. Max is eats, sleeps, and breathes pro wrestling, for sure. He's been in a positon where he's been in AEW from the very start. He loves AEW with his whole entire heart and he is so proud of the product we produce, he's very proud of the locker room. Max is a guy who leads by example. He is someone that the entire locker room can look up to in a lot of ways, just based on how passionate he is about the company and about wanting whatever he is involved in to be the best that it possibly can be. He's been an excellent leader," said Adam Cole. (H/t Fightful)

Cole and MJF have been the mainstays of the roster. After CM Punk's exit from the All Elite promotion, there's a conversation among fans that either Cole or MJF will be the face of the organization and have a lot more pull than they earlier had.

The Salt of the Earth and The Second City Saint were in a red-hot feud in 2021, which dragged on until 2022 and included a bloody and extremely intense dog collar match.

