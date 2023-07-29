Major AEW star names WWE's Four Horsewomen as dream opponents

A top AEW star has expressed her desire to face Becky Lynch, Bayley, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), and Charlotte Flair, the Four Horsewomen of WWE, in a dream matche. The talent in question is Britt Baker.

The Doctor is undoubtedly one of the top names in All Elite Wrestling, having won the women's world title once and the Owen Hart Cup in 2022. Meanwhile, Lynch, Bayley, Mone, and Flair are sure-fire future Hall of Famers and have accomplished almost everything in the global juggernaut.

While Mercedes Mone is no longer with WWE, the other three stars are going strong and are involved in some of the top storylines in the company.

While speaking during her appearance on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Britt Baker opened up about her admiration for the Four Horsewomen and how they helped her during the initial stages of her wrestling career.

"Just because it was so important to me when I was training — there’s the group called the Four Horsewomen of WWE, and it was Becky Lynch, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair. That’s who I watched and studied non-stop when I was training and they really laid the groundwork for the style of women’s wrestling that you see now,” said Britt Baker. [H/T WrestleTalk]

AEW star recently challenged former WWE Superstar to a massive match next year

While speaking during her interview on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, Baker said that since Mone is not associated with the Stamford-based promotion anymore, the two could have a match in the future.

There was some speculation about The CEO possibly being Forbidden Door 2023, but her injury during her bout against Willow Nightingale at NJPW Strong Resurgence ruined that. Britt Baker, however, feels next year's cross-promotional pay-per-view could be a perfect occasion for the two to have their match.

"There is a very famous female wrestler who used to go by the name of Sasha Banks. Now she's Mercedes Mone. She is on the circuit. She got injured, but when she heals up, I think anyone and everyone wants to see her in some capacity all over the wrestling scene. She's not in WWE anymore, so she can do whatever she wants."

While matches against Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair might not be possible for Baker in the near future, it will be interesting to see if a clash between her and Mone takes place somewhere down the line.

