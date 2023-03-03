Major AEW star opens up on CM Punk's "heartbreaking" actions at All Out; says it felt like a disaster

An AEW star recently spoke about how CM Punk's rant at the All Out media scrum affected one of the most profitable pay-per-views in the company's history.

While the Jacksonville-based promotion has been steadily gaining popularity, the infamous 'Brawl Out' incident last year proved to be a significant setback. The viewership and ratings of the shows have taken a noticeable hit ever since CM Punk went out of action. It seems that even some of the most prominent pro-wrestlers are still coping with what happened at the All Out media scrum.

Speaking to Brandon Walker on Rasslin, the former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker expressed her thoughts on how heartbreaking the controversial incident was.

"Especially after a huge pay-per-view, that pay-per-view was amazing, one of the biggest houses we've ever had. That scrum was heartbreaking. It was embarrassing and it was disappointing because, it felt like, in this moment in time, it felt like a disaster. You never want that happen and it happens every day. There are days I stub my toe in the dental office, 'oh my God, this is a disaster.' You never want that feeling. That was a time in AEW where I was like, 'this sucks.'" (H/T: Fightful)

Mark Henry recently commented on the former WWE Superstar's AEW contract

While it is unclear whether the Second City Saint will return to the Jacksonville-based Promotion, he is apparently still bound to his contract.

Speaking on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, the wrestling veteran commented on the rumors of Punk potentially making his return soon.

"Punk has posted things and if you didn’t love it? You wouldn’t post. You wouldn’t have interactions on social media at all, you’d just let it go. Also, he has not been released from his contract." [30:50 onward]

With the Revolution pay-per-view right around the corner, several All Elite stars are gearing up for some big matches. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next.

