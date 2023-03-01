"He has not been released from his contract" - Mark Henry on former WWE Champion's AEW status

The AEW roster might be filled with scores of talent, but even at this stage, many names have been absent for months. Fans have been waiting for news regarding CM Punk's future in the promotion, and now Mark Henry has seemingly confirmed that he's still signed to All Elite Wrestling.

Fans have been divided between CM Punk and The Elite ever since the news broke about the Brawl-Out Incident. Fortunately for fans of Omega and The Bucks, the trio has officially been back for months.

Speaking on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry confirmed that CM Punk is still signed to AEW.

"Punk has posted things and if you didn’t love it? You wouldn’t post. You wouldn’t have interactions on social media at all, you’d just let it go. Also, he has not been released from his contract." [30:50 onward]

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral You don't see a lot of wrestlers generate an emotional response like CM Punk does.



I truly hope AEW can work out whatever issues are present.



Fine him. Put him on probation. Give him a short lease.



But bring him back and create memorable television.



CM Punk continues to fuel the rumors of his AEW return on social media, as he recently commented on a fan's post urging him to get back into the Squared Circle.

Mark Henry believes that a CM Punk and FTR pairing could be a good way to usher him back into AEW

Mark Henry has been very outspoken about his support for the former Second City Saint, and even directly addressed the reports that Punk was "a cancer" to the locker room.

Continuing on the same episode of Busted Open Radio, Henry suggested that FTR should get involved and turn the real-life controversy into a wrestling feud.

"One of the things that I’ve seen is the fact that FTR has supported Punk the whole time, which I find to be refreshing in pro wrestling. And how cool would it be to see FTR go to Punk and say ‘Hey, we’ll stand beside you against the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, and win, lose, or draw – we support you – but the loser has to be the one to apologize." [31:19 onward]

The consensus around the backstage brawl has slowly changed over the months, and with every passing week, it seems like CM Punk's return to AEW is becoming more and more likely.

