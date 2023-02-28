"He's not a cancer" - WWE Hall of Famer defends CM Punk following rumors that he was bad for the AEW locker room

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk is widely regarded as one of the most controversial figures in all of wrestling, but a WWE Hall of Famer has come to his defense over comments about him being bad for the All Elite Wrestling locker room.

According to reports that came out in October 2022, fellow former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho called Punk a "cancer" within the company and would do anything he could to make sure he wasn't welcomed back into the company.

However, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently expressed his desire to see CM Punk in AEW again, stating that this whole situation is nothing out of the ordinary as grown men will disagree with each other all the time.

second city aew fan @ithinkiwont "I'm doing my best to enjoy this while it lasts." - CM Punk "I'm doing my best to enjoy this while it lasts." - CM Punk https://t.co/WjoWwk9g32

Speaking on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry shot down claims that CM Punk was a "cancer" in the AEW locker room, before stating that he would love to help all of the fractured parties get back on the same page.

“He’s not a cancer. He’s opinionated, but he’s also a teacher and supporter. I’ve seen him do stuff he didn’t have to do. He just did it because he loved the business and he wanted to make that wrestler better. I think that he’s good for pro wrestling. At the end of the day, he’s good for business. He’s good for the education of those young wrestlers he took a liking to. They’re gonna have to sit together without Tony, just them guys talk it out and not throw hands. I would love to mediate the situation." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Kenny Omega also commented on the Brawl Out situation recently, stating that he hopes Punk is doing well and that no one is happy about what went down on that fateful night in Chicago.

CM Punk recently hit back at a fan who wanted him to stay retired

It's safe to say that people are still divided on whether CM Punk should return to AEW, with some seeing him as what Jericho called him, while others see him as the only logical solution to the company's scattershot ratings.

But at the end of the day, he is still contracted to the company, so it is down to him as to whether he will return, something that he has recently teased on social media to a mixed response.

One fan in particular told the former AEW World Champion to stay retired, to which Punk immediately responded with a comment claiming that he would wrestle again just to upset that one particular fan. It's safe to say that Punk hasn't lost any of his bite since he's been away from the ring.

Do you think CM Punk will return to AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes