"If I was in charge, I would bring him back" - Mark Henry wants 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion to return to AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently expressed his desire to see AEW bring back CM Punk.

The Straight Edge Superstar hasn't been seen in any wrestling capacity since his infamous tirade at the All Out media scrum last year.

Before the travesty that ensued that night, Punk sustained a legitimate tricep injury during his championship triumph against Jon Moxley. His lengthy spell on the sidelines raised uncertainty over his wrestling future.

But with recent reports implying that the Chicago native will be "available" to return from injury in a couple of months, it has now come down to whether AEW wants him back or not.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry asserted that if it were up to him, he would bring CM Punk back to the company:

“Yes (On if AEW should bring back CM Punk). If I was in charge, I would bring him back. And I would bring him back with him saying to the wrestling world, not an apology, but just state the facts. 'Grown men will disagree and things will be said that probably shouldn’t have been said and I regret airing my dirty laundry in front of the world. It won’t happen again."

He added:

"Do we agree on everything? No. Can we work together and exist and have a business relationship? Yes. I will not let my personal feelings, my personal gripes, and concerns interfere with business again, because ultimately, the important thing is business and I am the business and business is good. AEW is better with me around." [3:40 onwards]

Is CM Punk teasing returning to AEW?

Despite being on the shelf for nearly six months, CM Punk has remained active on social media.

Earlier today, a fan on Instagram dropped a comment on a post that read, "CM Punk should stay retired." The Second City Saint was quick to respond to the remark, making it clear that he would wrestle again just to upset people like him:

Punk's bold statement has once again fueled rumors of his wrestling return. With the Revolution pay-per-view right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Tony Khan swerves the audience by bringing back the company's biggest box office draw.

