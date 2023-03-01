CM Punk seemingly drops another hint at a potential AEW return after 5 months

After being away from pro wrestling for five months, former AEW World Champion CM Punk has once again teased a return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The self-proclaimed Best in the World last wrestled in AEW at the All Out pay-per-view in September last year. Punk dethroned Jon Moxley and became the promotion's world champion for the second time.

After the match, The Straight Edge Savior opened up at the post-show media scrum. Punk went on a rampage and tore apart several members of AEW, including Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

His rant led to a backstage altercation. This resulted in Punk and all parties involved being suspended. It was later revealed that CM Punk had suffered a tricep injury during the pay-per-view.

The self-proclaimed Best in the World has not been seen inside the squared circle since. His diehard fans have been wanting to see CM Punk make a return to AEW. A fan recently commented on a social media post wanting to see the Straight Edge Savior return.

"@cmpunk I need to see u in the ring I'd be happy once again," a fan commented.

Punk replied to the fan, insinuating that he will be returning to pro wrestling very soon.

"@hajerhimself LFG," CM Punk replied.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry thinks CM Punk and The Elite should professionally clear the air

Mark Henry shared his honest thoughts about Punk on the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer wanted Kenny Omega and his friends to clear the air with the two-time AEW World Champion. He suggested that the two parties sit together and talk things out without Tony Khan.

"They’re gonna have to sit together without Tony, just them guys and not throw hands. I love all parties involved, I would love to mediate the situation. But keep the issue on the issue, and not make it personal. Make it about wrestling. Make it about the issue at hand, and not the individual. Then you can solve it," Mark Henry said. [H/T 411 Mania]

Henry also claimed that Punk is not a cancer to wrestling but could rather be a good teacher who can elevate the younger generation.

If the former WWE Superstar returns to AEW, who would you like to see him wrestle first? Let us know in the comments section below.

