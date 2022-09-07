AEW star CM Punk reportedly suffered a scary injury during backstage tussle; more details disclosed

The backstage situation in AEW after All Out is seemingly worsening by the minute, with new reports of CM Punk being injured surfacing.

The media scrum after the pay-per-view last Sunday saw CM Punk going off on a verbal tirade against Hangman Adam Page and the EVPs (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks). He also revealed details of his real-life legal altercation with Colt Cabana.

The Second City Saint blaming the EVPs reportedly sparked a backstage brawl, which also involved Ace Steel. Steel is alleged to have hit Nick Jackson with a chair and bit Kenny Omega.

A new report from Fightful Select states that there was speculation that CM Punk suffered an injury to his triceps during the altercation. However, others close to him claim that it took place during a dive at the AEW All Out main event, which was noticed by multiple people.

He was also observed icing it in the scrum following the game. Although the severity hasn't been disclosed, Punk was reportedly "hurt" prior to the backstage altercation.

Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.

Multiple AEW stars have reportedly threatened to leave the promotion following CM Punk's comments

The backstage altercation after All Out has apparently led to several stars threatening to leave the promotion.

According to another report from Fightful Select, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were reportedly enraged at Punk's comments during the media scrum. This had led to them wanting to walk out of the promotion. Rumors have also circled that at least one of The Young Bucks has interacted with non-AEW talent.

Punk defeated Jon Moxley at All Out to win the AEW World Title, whereas The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) were crowned the first-ever Trios Champions.

It remains to be seen how the situation involving the stars will unfold in the coming days.

What do you make of the entire situation involving Punk and The Elite? Sound off in the comments below!

