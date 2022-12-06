Major AEW star opens up about William Regal's future with the promotion amid rumors of potential move to WWE

Former ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli became the first member of the Blackpool Combat Club to open up about William Regal's reported AEW exit.

Regal left the most recent edition of Dynamite in an ambulance after being attacked by MJF. This has led to many people believing that the Englishman is leaving AEW and heading back to WWE.

Several sources have claimed that Regal's contract with AEW was short. Additionally, he may have had a loophole in his contract that would allow him to leave the company if that's what he desired.

Let’s just go back and remember how awesome it was when William Regal first showed up in AEW. https://t.co/qC74g6y4f1

Speaking in an interview with the Dallas Morning News, Claudio Castagnoli was asked about William Regal's future. While he did try and keep his cards close to his chest, he did have this to say:

"I mean, I guess we have to … we have to wait and see. You know, we’re still talking, I think we have to have a little group meeting to figure out what’s next, or if there’s a next. So yeah, I’ll leave it at that." (H/T Fightful)

Claudio also commented on what it has been like having William Regal around in All Elite Wrestling, with the former ROH World Champion stating that it has been emotional:

"If you share the ring with somebody, there has to be a connection, especially when it’s somebody like William Regal. And I always learn from him, just the fact to be around him as much as I have been in the last couple of months in AEW, and to be around him not just in the back but also in front of the camera, it’s been emotional." (H/T Fightful)

Claudio Castagnoli will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson have all become closer than a lot of brothers in recent months.

This bond has led them to win multiple titles in 2022, and also teach a thing or two to their main AEW rivals, the Jericho Appreciation Society. The two factions will once again do battle this week on Dynamite.

AEW UK 🇬🇧 @AllEliteUK_ Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia vs Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia vs Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta https://t.co/0GqsFLZdnl

Castagnoli and Yuta will take on Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia in a tag team match. The Swiss Cyborg is hoping to pick up a big win as he heads into the ROH Final Battle event on December 10th. He will face Chris Jericho in the Final Battle main event for the ROH World Championship, with the added stipulation that he join the JAS if he loses.

