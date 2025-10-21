Major AEW star pens a tribute as WWE legend Sir Mo passes away

Recently, WWE legend Sir Mo passed away at the age of 58. The news spread rapidly across the internet, causing a wave of somberness among fans. Mo was reported to be in the hospital earlier this month while battling pneumonia. The former WWE champion's passing has left a significant void in the world of professional wrestling, and many stars are reacting to this major news, including a prominent AEW star.Athena shared a heartfelt tribute for Sir Mo on her social media account. Bobby “Mo” Horne had an incredible run in the world of pro-wrestling. The former WWE star entertained fans with his comedic character across the United States. Alongside his tag team partner Mabel, Mo even became a WWE Tag Team Champion in 1994. Therefore, he had an important impact on the wrestling business in the mid-90s.Taking to X, the AEW star Athena expressed condolences for Mo's family during this hard time. Well, in the same post, the ROH Women's World Champion expressed her respect for the WWE legend.&quot;My thoughts go out to his family. Rip bobby&quot; she wroteCheck out her X post below:Athena is ROH &amp; All Elite! @AthenaPalmer_FGLINKMy thoughts go out to his family. Rip bobbyFormer WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez reacts to Sir Mo's passingSir Mo's demise was a major hit to the world of professional wrestling. His sudden passing left a mark on many people, including former names associated with WWE. Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez also shared his heartfelt reaction to Bobby Horne's passing away.Taking to X, Ricardo Rodriguez shared a beautiful collage honoring Mo's incredible pro-wrestling career. The former WWE manager wished the legend rest and said he would see him on the other side.&quot;You're finally at rest. See you on the other side good sir. #RIP #SirMo&quot;Check out his X post below:Other than Rodriguez and Athena, WWE legend Leilani Kai also reacted to Mo's demise. Well, Sir Mo had an incredible wrestling career from 1993 to 1996. He hung up his boots in 2007, but he came out of retirement to compete against Mike King at HLW Heroes &amp; Legends III.