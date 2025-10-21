  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Major AEW star pens a tribute as WWE legend Sir Mo passes away

Major AEW star pens a tribute as WWE legend Sir Mo passes away

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 21, 2025 14:37 GMT
Sir Mo
WWE legend Sir Mo [Image via WWE.com]

Recently, WWE legend Sir Mo passed away at the age of 58. The news spread rapidly across the internet, causing a wave of somberness among fans. Mo was reported to be in the hospital earlier this month while battling pneumonia. The former WWE champion's passing has left a significant void in the world of professional wrestling, and many stars are reacting to this major news, including a prominent AEW star.

Ad

Athena shared a heartfelt tribute for Sir Mo on her social media account. Bobby “Mo” Horne had an incredible run in the world of pro-wrestling. The former WWE star entertained fans with his comedic character across the United States. Alongside his tag team partner Mabel, Mo even became a WWE Tag Team Champion in 1994. Therefore, he had an important impact on the wrestling business in the mid-90s.

Taking to X, the AEW star Athena expressed condolences for Mo's family during this hard time. Well, in the same post, the ROH Women's World Champion expressed her respect for the WWE legend.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"My thoughts go out to his family. Rip bobby" she wrote

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Check out her X post below:

Ad

Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez reacts to Sir Mo's passing

Sir Mo's demise was a major hit to the world of professional wrestling. His sudden passing left a mark on many people, including former names associated with WWE. Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez also shared his heartfelt reaction to Bobby Horne's passing away.

Taking to X, Ricardo Rodriguez shared a beautiful collage honoring Mo's incredible pro-wrestling career. The former WWE manager wished the legend rest and said he would see him on the other side.

Ad
"You're finally at rest. See you on the other side good sir. #RIP #SirMo"

Check out his X post below:

Other than Rodriguez and Athena, WWE legend Leilani Kai also reacted to Mo's demise. Well, Sir Mo had an incredible wrestling career from 1993 to 1996. He hung up his boots in 2007, but he came out of retirement to compete against Mike King at HLW Heroes & Legends III.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications