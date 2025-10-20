  • home icon
  BREAKING: Beloved WWE Legend Sir Mo Dies At Only 58 - Ricardo Rodriguez Reacts To Star's Passing

BREAKING: Beloved WWE Legend Sir Mo Dies At Only 58 - Ricardo Rodriguez Reacts To Star's Passing

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 20, 2025 04:06 GMT
The star has reacted (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has reacted (Credit: WWE.com)

A WWE legend, Sir Mo has now died, and Alberto Del Rio's ex-announcer, Ricardo Rodriguez, has reacted to it. The wrestler had been reported to be in the ICU earlier this month.

The news started circulating earlier on social media that the former WWE champion had passed away at the age of 58. Now, Ricardco Rodriguez sent out a message confirming the news and wishing Sir Mo aka Robert Horne peace, saying that he was finally no longer suffering.

Mo was reported to be in the hospital earlier this month. The former World Tag Team Champion was said to be battling pneumonia as well as a blood infection, and as a result was in the ICU. Leilani Kai had made the revelation on her Facebook page. There she said that his wife had been in his side every step of the way. She also confirmed this news. The star had also got pneumonia previously.

Rodriguez sent a message wishing him rest and said that he would see him on the other side.

"You're finally at rest. See you on the other side good sir. #RIP #SirMo"
WWE legend Leilani Kai also reacted to the news of Sir Mo dying

She had broken the news of him being in hospital, and now, the star has reacted to the news that he has died.

She said that it broke her heart to give the news.

"It breaks my heart to hear that Bobby Horne, better known to wrestling fans as Sir Mo of Men on a Mission, has passed away."
She went on to wish him peace as well.

"Rest in peace, my friend. Thank you for every laugh, every kind word, and every night we shared on the road. You’ll be missed by all of us who knew you."

Sportskeeda sends prayers to the WWE legend's friends and family.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
