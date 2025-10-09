  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • BREAKING: Popular former WWE champion fighting for his life in the ICU: Hall of Famer shares plea

BREAKING: Popular former WWE champion fighting for his life in the ICU: Hall of Famer shares plea

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 09, 2025 17:44 GMT
This is heartbreaking! (image via WWE)
This is heartbreaking! (image via WWE.com)

It has recently come to light that a popular former WWE champion is battling a blood infection and pneumonia in the ICU.

Ad

It was revealed by Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer Leilani Kai on her Facebook page that Robert Horne, best known as Mo from Men on a Mission, is fighting for his life in the ICU after recent health issues.

"I’ve known Bobby for many years — all the way back to our WWF days in the mid-’90s. We’ve worked a lot of shows together since then, and he’s always been the same kind-hearted, funny, and dependable person wherever we were — locker rooms, conventions, or long drives on the road. He’s going through a really tough time right now, battling a blood infection and pneumonia, and remains in the ICU. His wife Denise has been by his side every step of the way and has been sharing updates as he continues to fight and show small signs of improvement. Please keep Bobby and Denise in your prayers tonight. He’s a good man and a true friend to so many of us in wrestling," she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Mo is best known as a former WWE Tag Team Champion alongside Mabel, while part of Men on a Mission. The duo won the titles back in 1994 ahead of Mabel's rise to fame as WWE's King of the Ring.

This is not the former WWE star's first health battle

Sadly, over the past few years, Horne has been hit by several health issues. Back in 2018, he underwent a Kidney Transplant and is now on regular medication to ensure that his body doesn't reject the new organ.

In 2022, he was back in the ICU after a liver transplant, which saw him contract COVID. It seems that his wife, Denise, has been by his side throughout these struggles, supporting her husband through some of the toughest health battles.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications