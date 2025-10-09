BREAKING: Popular former WWE champion fighting for his life in the ICU: Hall of Famer shares plea

It has recently come to light that a popular former WWE champion is battling a blood infection and pneumonia in the ICU.

Ad

It was revealed by Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer Leilani Kai on her Facebook page that Robert Horne, best known as Mo from Men on a Mission, is fighting for his life in the ICU after recent health issues.

"I’ve known Bobby for many years — all the way back to our WWF days in the mid-’90s. We’ve worked a lot of shows together since then, and he’s always been the same kind-hearted, funny, and dependable person wherever we were — locker rooms, conventions, or long drives on the road. He’s going through a really tough time right now, battling a blood infection and pneumonia, and remains in the ICU. His wife Denise has been by his side every step of the way and has been sharing updates as he continues to fight and show small signs of improvement. Please keep Bobby and Denise in your prayers tonight. He’s a good man and a true friend to so many of us in wrestling," she wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Mo is best known as a former WWE Tag Team Champion alongside Mabel, while part of Men on a Mission. The duo won the titles back in 1994 ahead of Mabel's rise to fame as WWE's King of the Ring.

This is not the former WWE star's first health battle

Sadly, over the past few years, Horne has been hit by several health issues. Back in 2018, he underwent a Kidney Transplant and is now on regular medication to ensure that his body doesn't reject the new organ.

In 2022, he was back in the ICU after a liver transplant, which saw him contract COVID. It seems that his wife, Denise, has been by his side throughout these struggles, supporting her husband through some of the toughest health battles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Marie Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More