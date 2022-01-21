Update on former WWE Tag Team Champion Mo's health condition (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Oscar has provided an update on the health of Robert Horne, formerly known as Mo in WWE.

Mo and 1995 WWE King of the Ring winner Mabel were part of the tag team known as Men on a Mission, and they were managed by Oscar. The duo had one run with the WWF Tag Team Championships during their time with the company. Mabel passed away on February 18, 2014, and Mo is currently dealing with some health issues.

In a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Oscar stated that Mo had a successful kidney transplant, but it was compromised when he got COVID-19. He added that Mo was hospitalized for up to ten weeks after contracting pneumonia from the virus. This setback caused his kidneys to shut down, and he was admitted to ICU.

"So he was in the hospital for the past a week to 10 days and it's really been a really hard road for him," said Oscar. "He got pneumonia from the COVID. (...) The kidney he did receive has wound up shutting down. He's been in the ICU, his oxygen was at 50-percent, which is not good. He's been on oxygen mask and oxygen apparuatus."

Oscar also shared a positive note by stating that Oscar was "kind of up and around", but he's still battling his kidney issues and COVID-19. He asked fans to wish Mo well during this difficult time.

Oscar reveals that he's still not over former WWE star Mabel's death; he's staying in contact with Mo's family

Mabel had three different monikers in WWE, as he was also known as Viscera and Big Daddy V during his memorable run with the company. In one highlight, he was part of a villainous group known as Ministry of Darkness, which was run by The Undertaker. Mabel passed away in 2014 due to a heart attack.

Oscar stated that he still hasn't recovered from the former WWE Tag Team Champion's death. He added that he doesn't want to lose another member of Men on a Mission, and he's been in contact with Mo's family so he can stay informed about the situation.

"[Mabel] was one of my brothers, and losing a founding member of Men on a Mission was hard enough," Oscar continued. "So to stare in the eye at that kind of problem with a second member and a second brother is affecting me emotionally. (...) I'm steadily praying and steadily trying to keep it lifted, steadily trying to stay informed with his girlfriend, (...) keeping in contact with my nieces, which is his daughters, so staying in the loop and trying to make sure everything is progressing the way we want it to go."

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Mabel and Mo,Men On A Mission,with their manager Oscar supplying the rapping back in 1993 Mabel and Mo,Men On A Mission,with their manager Oscar supplying the rapping back in 1993 https://t.co/agU23OsYt7

Also Read Article Continues below

We here at Sportskeeda would like to send our best wishes to Mo and wish him a very speedy recovery.

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Were you a fan of Men on a Mission? Yes No 0 votes so far