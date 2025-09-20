Major AEW star puts Hangman Page on notice ahead of All Out 2025: "My time is coming" (Exclusive)

A major AEW star has just put Hangman Page on notice ahead of his title defense tomorrow at All Out. They claimed that, despite having utmost respect for him, they were going to end his reign.

Mark Briscoe has been gunning for a shot at the AEW World Championship for some time now. However, it has been MJF who has stood in his way. The two are looking to finally settle this feud that has been happening for a few months now.

During an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Briscoe talked about eventually challenging Hangman for the title. He mentioned how this would be an honor for him, as he had a lot of respect for Page, seeing how far he's come.

"Well, Hangman Page, it would be an honor to whoop that man's a**. And the thing is, I know he will whoop my a** in return because I have a whole lot of respect. Hangman Page, seen him as he was coming up as a rookie. Now, he's the world champion he far surpassed, I mean, just anything as a singles guy; he's done shot past me. Man, I'm so proud of him, but I would absolutely love to face him for that title."

He then mentioned that he was now acclimated to being a singles competitor and was ready to take on someone as big as the world champion.

"And you know what I mean, I feel like it took me a couple of years to get the hang of this singles game. So Hangman Page, when the time is right, me and you, you know what I mean? Like I said, it's going to be an honor, it's going to be a duel with honor, it's going to be a showdown with honor, and with all the respect in the world. But when it comes down to it, my time is coming." [3:39-4:33]

Hangman Page was laid out to end AEW Dynamite this week

Tomorrow at All Out: Toronto, 'Hangman' Adam Page will put his world title on the line against Kyle Fletcher. A new champion will have a lot of implications, as this means that the Don Callis Family has captured yet another major championship.

Things look to be in Fletcher's favor as he has all the momentum heading into their bout. A few days ago, on Dynamite, The Protostar claimed that he would take out Page before the night ended. He did not back out on his words, as he took out the world champion and even put him through a table to close out the show.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW .@KyleFletcherPro is a man of his word ... Watch #SeptembertoRemember LIVE on TBS &amp; HBO Max

Kyle Fletcher raised both the AEW World Championship and his TNT Championship after all this, a possible preview of how their match at the pay-per-view will conclude. Do you think he has what it takes to dethrone Hangman Page?

