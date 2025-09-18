Top AEW star laid out after brutal assault in closing moments of September to Remember 2025

AEW September to Remember was an extraordinary show. It featured eight matches in total and was three hours long. Furthermore, it had many interesting and brutal segments. In September to Remember's main event, The Don Callis Family's Hechicero and Josh Alexander defeated Top Flight's Dante Martin and Darius Martin. By doing so, they have qualified for the AEW World Tag Team Championship four-way ladder match at All Out. Interestingly, after this showdown, complete chaos broke out between The Don Callis Family and faces in the company. When Lance Archer was about to chokeslam Christopher Daniels, AEW World Champion &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page came to his rescue. Unfortunately, this turned out to be a terrible decision for The Anxious Millennial Cowboy. The World Champion came face-to-face with his All Out challenger, Kyle Fletcher, and a brutal brawl began. This segment ended with The Protostar neutralizing Hangman. The Australian star drove the 34-year-old through a table and stood tall in the ring with both the AEW TNT and the world title. Kyle Fletcher vs. &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page at All Out has the potential to be the match of the year. Only time will tell if The Protostar will become a double champion or not. AEW September to Remember 2025 results On September to Remember, The Death Riders leader, Jon Moxley, secured a victory while Queen Aminata lost a brutal No Holds Barred Match. Here are the results of the show: Jon Moxley defeated Roderick StrongBobby Lashley defeated Toa LionaRiho defeated Robyn RenegadeThekla defeated Queen Aminata in a No Holds Barred MatchJetSpeed (Kevin Knight and &quot;Speedball&quot; Mike Bailey) defeated Killswitch and Kip Sabian- Qualifying bout for a World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at All OutMáscara Dorada defeated The Beast Mortos - Unified Championship Eliminator matchThe Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) defeated Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson) - Qualifying bout for a World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at All OutDon Callis Family (Hechicero and Josh Alexander) defeated Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) - Qualifying bout for a World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at All Out September to Remember took place at the Canada Life Place in London, Ontario, Canada. Hopefully, they will come back to the city to organise more shows in the future.