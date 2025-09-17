  • home icon
  • AEW star reacts after Tony Khan announces blockbuster contract signing

AEW star reacts after Tony Khan announces blockbuster contract signing

By Debangshu Nath
Published Sep 17, 2025 13:55 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President and CEO.

At All Out 2025, AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page will defend his title against Kyle Fletcher. The build-up to this match has been interesting so far, and fans are expecting their showdown to be an amazing affair.

A few hours ago, Tony Khan announced on X that the official contract signing for the upcoming match would take place on this week's Dynamite. Tonight's show is called "September to Remember," and it will be three hours long, featuring two hours of Dynamite and a one-hour edition of Collision.

There is a high possibility that this contract signing segment will turn violent. However, The ProtoStar is seemingly prepared for it. Interestingly, this is the 26-year-old's first contract signing.

Here is what he wrote in his response to Khan's statement:

"First contract signing. These things are usually pretty civil, right?" he wrote.
Fletcher is the reigning AEW TNT Champion. If he beats The Anxious Millennial Cowboy at All Out, he will become a double champion.

AEW September to Remember match card

Apart from the Hangman-Fletcher segment, September to Remember will feature eight matches.

Here is the entire match card for the Wednesday night TV special.

  • Killswitch and Kip Sabian vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey) - Qualifying bout for a World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at All Out
  • Máscara Dorada vs. The Beast Mortos - AEW Unified Championship Eliminator match
  • Don Callis Family (Hechicero and Josh Alexander) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) - Qualifying bout for a World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at All Out
  • Roderick Strong vs. Jon Moxley
  • Bobby Lashley vs. Toa Liona
  • Riho vs. Robyn Renegade
  • Queen Aminata vs. Thekla in a No Holds Barred Match
  • Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) - Qualifying bout for a World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at All Out

AEW September to Remember will emanate from Canada Life Place in London, Ontario, Canada. Fans are expecting this show to be a memorable affair. It will be fascinating to see what Tony Khan has in store for fans tonight.

About the author
Debangshu Nath

Edited by Yash Mittal
