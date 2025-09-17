AEW star reacts after Tony Khan announces blockbuster contract signing

At All Out 2025, AEW World Champion &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page will defend his title against Kyle Fletcher. The build-up to this match has been interesting so far, and fans are expecting their showdown to be an amazing affair.A few hours ago, Tony Khan announced on X that the official contract signing for the upcoming match would take place on this week's Dynamite. Tonight's show is called &quot;September to Remember,&quot; and it will be three hours long, featuring two hours of Dynamite and a one-hour edition of Collision.There is a high possibility that this contract signing segment will turn violent. However, The ProtoStar is seemingly prepared for it. Interestingly, this is the 26-year-old's first contract signing.Here is what he wrote in his response to Khan's statement:&quot;First contract signing. These things are usually pretty civil, right?&quot; he wrote.Fletcher is the reigning AEW TNT Champion. If he beats The Anxious Millennial Cowboy at All Out, he will become a double champion.AEW September to Remember match cardApart from the Hangman-Fletcher segment, September to Remember will feature eight matches.Here is the entire match card for the Wednesday night TV special.Killswitch and Kip Sabian vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and &quot;Speedball&quot; Mike Bailey) - Qualifying bout for a World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at All OutMáscara Dorada vs. The Beast Mortos - AEW Unified Championship Eliminator matchDon Callis Family (Hechicero and Josh Alexander) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) - Qualifying bout for a World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at All OutRoderick Strong vs. Jon MoxleyBobby Lashley vs. Toa LionaRiho vs. Robyn RenegadeQueen Aminata vs. Thekla in a No Holds Barred MatchBang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) - Qualifying bout for a World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match at All OutAEW September to Remember will emanate from Canada Life Place in London, Ontario, Canada. Fans are expecting this show to be a memorable affair. It will be fascinating to see what Tony Khan has in store for fans tonight.