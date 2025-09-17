Big pitch made for Logan Paul and top AEW star by legend (Exclusive)

WWE star Logan Paul has emerged as one of the top names in the Stamford-based company. The YouTuber-turned-wrestler is a former United States Champion, and it is quite obvious that Triple H has huge plans for him.

Ad

AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher is a member of The Don Callis Family. Ever since he turned heel last year, he has been on fire. Furthermore, he is going to challenge "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at All Out 2025. Both Logan and Fletcher have similar in-ring styles. They are both young athletes, and if they ever lock horns, their showdown has the potential to be a showstealer.

Veteran journalist Bill Apter is a massive fan of The Protostar. His dream is to see Logan and Fletcher clash someday. On a recent episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter showered the TNT Champion with praise and added that he might become world champion at All Out.

Ad

Trending

"I wanna see Logan Paul in one corner and Kyle Fletcher in the other corner. Kyle Fletcher, mark my words, is going to be a major superstar.......this guy is so very impressive. He's taking on Hangman Page at All Out and its a good chance he could win the world championship from Hangman Page. He may be ready, he may not be ready. He might not be just perfectly seasoned yet but this guy is a monster. He's intelligent. He's respectful and I just dream of a dream match with him against Logan Paul." said Apter.

Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter believes that Logan Paul will become the biggest hero of all time

A few days back, WWE legend Sgt. Bill Apter interviewed Slaughter on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. In this conversation, the 77-year-old stated that Logan has the potential to become the biggest hero in professional wrestling.

"Once he establishes himself as the biggest villain, he'll be the biggest hero of all time." said Sgt. Slaughter.

Ad

Only time will tell what the future holds for Logan Paul in WWE. Hopefully, he will become the Undisputed WWE Champion in the near future.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!