Logan Paul Will Be the Biggest Hero in WWE History, Sgt. Slaughter Says (Exclusive)

Logan Paul has become one of WWE's top bad guys in recent years. In an exclusive interview, Sgt. Slaughter explained why he thinks The Maverick will almost certainly transform into a babyface at some point.
Slaughter was among the most villainous wrestlers in WWE, then known as WWF, in 1981. The Hall of Famer received widespread praise for his performance against Pat Patterson in an Alley Fight during that year. Although he remained a heel after the match, the legendary wrestler gained fans' respect and eventually became a good guy.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter predicted that something similar might happen to Paul.
"Once he establishes himself as the biggest villain, he'll be the biggest hero of all time. I think he'll surpass every hero we've ever had in this business because once the people believe in him, like they did me at the Alley Fight, when they threw in the towel, when The General threw in the towel, Ernie Roth, people were like, 'Wait, Sarge ain't done. Although he's bleeding to death, he's still trying to get back in the ring and fight Pat Patterson.'"
Watch the video above to hear Slaughter reveal which heel he would book Paul against if he were to turn babyface.
Sgt. Slaughter thinks a Logan Paul face turn would "blow the roof off"
Since making his in-ring debut in 2022, Logan Paul has been a divisive figure among WWE fans. Many believe the social media sensation has exceeded expectations in the ring and on the microphone. However, others still view him as a part-timer who is not serious about the wrestling business.
Using his Alley Fight loss as an example, Sgt. Slaughter added that Paul needs to make fans care about his character in the long run.
"And it [Pat Patterson winning] was a way to stop the match without anybody getting pinned or losing, but it made Sgt. Slaughter. Everybody said, 'That's the toughest S.O.B. we've ever seen. He still wants to fight, and he's bleeding to death.' That's what Logan Paul has to create. He's gotta be the biggest villain of all time, and then when the time is right, someone's gotta look out because he's gonna turn into the hero, and they're gonna blow the roof off."
In his most recent match, Paul lost against John Cena in a first-time-ever singles bout at Clash in Paris on August 31.
