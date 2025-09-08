Wrestling journalist Bill Apter has given his take on why a certain former champion was unhappy with his time in AEW. He claimed that this may stem from bitterness about not being pushed during his time with the company.

Jake Hager recently discussed his run on the Jacksonville-based promotion, and he still had a lot of ill will towards Tony Khan. After his time with the company ended, he went on a rant on social media and made several accusations against Khan.

During the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter, alongside Mac Davis and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, dived into the Hager situation. Apter mentioned that his being upset may be tied to how he was never pushed during his time in AEW. He claimed that if he asked others how they were being treated, Hager might come off as being bitter about this.

"I'm not backstage there a lot, so I don't know what really went on, but I do know that both in AEW and WWE, he never really got a big push at either company. So he's probably upset about that, of course, and he's spewing out words that were not very complimentary, and that's his view. I'm sure if I got to talk to some of the people who were still working at AEW, they'll say, 'Well, he's just bitter, ' so we let him have his say, and that's what he is, he's unhappy."

The veteran disagreed with him in one area, his claim that Tony Khan treated the company like his toy box, as no one would invest that much money in just a toy box.

"He said that Tony Khan makes all the decisions, and he probably makes the final decision if a writer is not sure of an angle or something. But a toy box? It's a hell of an expensive toy box, isn't it?" [2:08-3:08]

A Hall of Famer talked about why the former AEW star did not get over in WWE

Teddy Long recently got to speak about Jake Hager's time with WWE, and his pairing with Dutch Mantell (FKA Zeb Colter). Despite having a run as the World Heavyweight Champion, he did not generally get over within the company.

Long mentioned that this was just a case of their pairing not working out, and not a case of the Mantell being lackluster. They just could not complement one another.

"Well, sometimes, you know, you may be with the wrong people, you know what I mean? So, of course managing, you know, nothing's wrong with Dutch. Don't get me wrong, but sometimes, you know, two guys they don't fit. You know, so you need to be with the right person that you know, you can bounce off each other, you know what I mean? So, but Jack, he worked his butt off. He did everything, as far as I know, that he was asked to do, so you just never know," Long said.

Ace Humphreys 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦢 @Ace109610 Jake Hager angry on Tony Khan and not being happy with his AEW booking. Still crashing out in 2025

Hager spent roughly five years with AEW, but this can only be described as heavily underwhelming. With his time in the industry coming to an end, unfortunately, he may not have left as big a legacy as he would have wanted.

