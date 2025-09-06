Wrestling veteran explains why former AEW star Jake Hager didn't get over in WWE (Exclusive)

Former AEW wrestler Jake Hager recently announced his retirement from professional wrestling. The 43-year-old had a nearly two-decade-long career in the business, where he wrestled for multiple wrestling promotions such as WWE, AEW, and Lucha Underground.

He's best known for his time in WWE, where he became the World Heavyweight Champion. Former SmackDown General Manager and wrestling veteran Teddy Long recently shed some light on why Hager couldn't get over in the Stamford-based promotion despite having won multiple championships.

While speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Long stated that pairing Dutch Mantell [Zeb Colter] with the former AEW star might not have been a good move for WWE. He said that sometimes two people just don't fit with each other, and that might've been the case here.

"Well, sometimes, you know, you may be with the wrong people, you know what I mean? So, of course managing, you know, nothing's wrong with Dutch. Don't get me wrong, but sometimes, you know, two guys they don't fit. You know, so you need to be with the right person that you know, you can bounce off each other, you know what I mean? So, but Jack, he worked his butt off. He did everything, as far as I know, that he was asked to do, so you just never know," Long said.

Known as Jack Swagger during his time in WWE, he achieved great success in the early part of his run with the company before moving to AEW. Within months of making his debut for ECW, Swagger won the ECW World Championship from Matt Hardy and went on to hold the belt for over 100 days.

He would later win the Money in the Bank Ladder match at WrestleMania XXVI, becoming the last person to win the briefcase at The Show of Shows. He would cash in the contract on Chris Jericho to win the World Heavyweight Championship on the SmackDown after WrestleMania, but only held the title for 79 days.

