Major AEW star reacts to the idea of returning to WWE under Triple H's regime

An AEW star recently reacted to a tweet regarding the possibility of him joining WWE in the future.

The star in question, Dax Harwood, is currently on a hiatus from the pro-wrestling scene alongside his partner Cash Wheeler. The duo have established themselves as one of the best tag teams in the world right now, having won several titles over the years.

FTR has also been a part of the WWE roster in the past, having bagged the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles as well. Furthermore, Dax recently claimed that the next part of their career will be their last in the pro-wrestling business, leading to speculation about their future.

With a number of fans believing the possibility of the duo joining the Stamford-based Promotion to be high, some have expressed disappointment on Twitter. Dax recently responded to one of the tweets.

"Gahdamn on Valentine’s Day, bruh?!"

The AEW star recently talked about FTR's relationship with the Young Bucks

Dax Harwood believes that FTR's relationship with The Young Bucks has deteriorated over time.

In an episode of his podcast, “FTR with Dax,” Harwood spoke about how the two teams eventually had tensions rise between them. According to the FTR member, AEW's tag team division did not focus on them as much as he had been promised.

"It felt like we were the backdrop. I felt that the company was — everything that he had been promised, you know I think I told you this when we were talking about our debut when we came in. We were promised that the tag division was going to be built around these two teams and I felt that it wasn't being built around us." (H/T - Wrestling INC)

As of now, it remains to be seen what the AEW star plans to do next.

