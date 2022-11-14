AEW's Jay Lethal has had quite the storied career, but recently recalled his heated feud with Kevin Owens which led to his parents being spat on by the future WWE Superstar.

Jay Lethal might never have made his way into WWE, but the veteran has grappled his way all across the world. Due to this, he's encountered many of the industry's top talents and even battled for the ROH World Championship against Kevin Owens on two separate occasions.

During the AEW star's appearance on the Kurt Angle Show, he looked back at his heated feud with Kevin Owens.

"There was a time at Ring of Honor where I was feuding with Kevin Steen [Owens] and he wanted to do this thing where he’d spit on them [Lethal’s parents]. The toughest part about that was my parents never sat front row. They didn’t like sitting front row and because of that, if they ever sat front row, it was like, it was a dead giveaway," Lethal recalled.

Spark Mandrill @jasonredburg I got spit on by @FightSteenFight at this show because I sat next to Jay Lethal ' s parents...soo #ThanksSteenThanks http://t.co/2G8FG6TVC3 I got spit on by @FightSteenFight at this show because I sat next to Jay Lethal ' s parents...soo #ThanksSteenThanks http://t.co/2G8FG6TVC3

Lethal continued, noting that his only gripe was with his parents being in the front row.

"So, I was okay with them doing this angle with him but I didn’t want them front row and he was gung-ho about it and I’m a team player and so are they and it came out — after it was done, I thought it was cool." (H/T: PostWrestling)

Despite his near-legendary status, Lethal's AEW run has largely been met with a ton of criticism. Former Ring of Honor owner Cary Silkin even once questioned Tony Khan for booking the Black Machismo as poorly as he has.

The AEW star's feud with Kevin Owens wasn't the first time his parents got physically involved in one of his matches

Pro-wrestling has been notorious for blurring the lines between real-life and in-ring feuds that the athletes go through. AEW has also been no stranger to this, with the most recent example being Christian Cage's utilization of Jungle Boy's late father, Luke Perry, as well as his mother.

#AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts Christian Cage says that he is sorry he mentioned Jungle Boy's father being dead and instead wished that his whole entire family was dead except for his mother...My god. Christian Cage says that he is sorry he mentioned Jungle Boy's father being dead and instead wished that his whole entire family was dead except for his mother...My god.#AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts https://t.co/U5mrrRnsqN

During the same interview, Lethal recalled how his mother had once been choked and that he once essentially had a tag match with his father.

"But I remember thinking, I hope they say no to this and nope, they didn’t. They just always agreed. My mom has been choked before because she didn’t say no. I’ve had a tag match — actually it’s gone so far to I’ve had tag matches with my dad." (H/T: PostWrestling)

Could the AEW star turn the consensus about his booking around by utilizing his loving parents again? Christian Cage and Jungle Boy opened up this not-so-Forbidden Door, making it an easy move for Jay Lethal to pull off if he ever wanted to go back to being a babyface.

