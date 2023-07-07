Major AEW star could return a lot sooner than expected

In an exciting development for fans, former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has given an update on her back injury, which kept her out of action since August 2022.

Rosa was forced to relinquish the AEW Women's Championship due to injury, but fans have been awaiting her return. The anticipation grew when her name was included in the advertised stars for the upcoming AEW Collision Saturday primetime show.

In her latest vlog, Thunder Rosa met with AEW doctor Michael Sampson to discuss her condition. According to the doctor, the most recent MRIs and conservative treatments have shown positive results.

"It's been a long process. Looking at the most recent MRIs and all the conservative stuff we've done in the past, you're progressing well right now. You still have all the pathology in your lower back, L4 and L5, with our progression going into pushing it to the limit, but taking it sequentially, going week to week to week, we push a little more, if we hit a roadblock, we back it up a step," Sampson told Rosa.

Furthermore, Doctor Sampson said the next four to six weeks will be crucial in determining Rosa's progress:

Over the next four to six weeks, we see how it's going. So far, you've been progressing very well, pain-free. If we continue to do that, we know where we stand, get you stronger, get you ring ready, as long as you don't have that pain, we're good. We still have to protect your back. The pathology has not gone away, it's just a matter of we're treating it so it helps you improve yet also protects you from worse things," he said. "I would say [six weeks] is a good goal point to go to. Six weeks and see how we go with that." [H/T- Fightful]

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB



Source: Thunder Rosas blog.



#AEWCollision Thunder Rosa said she might be back wrestling in 4-6 weeks.Source: Thunder Rosas blog. Thunder Rosa said she might be back wrestling in 4-6 weeks.Source: Thunder Rosas blog.#AEWCollision https://t.co/7zA65aH45b

As of now, there is no definitive timeline for Thunder Rosa's return to the ring. However, she has been contributing to AEW shows by providing Spanish commentary.

AEW star Thunder Rosa opens up about injury and the emotional toll on her

Former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa has been absent from in-ring action for the past ten months. While she appeared on an episode of Dynamite in May, her return to the competition remains uncertain.

During her appearance on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa shared her emotional journey related to her injury. She admitted that there were moments when she felt incredibly low and thought about ending her life.

"There were days that I — I’m gonna be honest and I’ve said it on my YouTube channel, I wanted to kill myself. Everything stopped and there’s nothing you can do and I’m so thankful that I have a really good team and a really good family."

Cosk @cosk151



Do you agree?

#AEW Thunder Rosa Should be a heel when she returns.Do you agree? Thunder Rosa Should be a heel when she returns. Do you agree?#AEW https://t.co/zYVgBGpZE7

The timeline for Thunder Rosa's in-ring return remains uncertain, leaving fans awaiting.

Do you think Thunder Rosa would return before All In? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes