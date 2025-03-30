Major AEW star returns after 66 days on Collision; picks up a huge win

A former AEW Women's World Champion made her AEW TV return after more than two months for a match on Collision. The star also picked up the win in the main event of the show.

Ad

The major AEW star, Jamie Hayter, finally made her anticipated in-ring return. The former Women's World Champion last competed in a match on the January 22 episode of Dynamite, where she defeated Julia Hart. After over two months of absence from TV, Hayter finally returned for a match on the latest Collision episode.

It was previously announced that Queen Aminata would be Hayter's opponent for Collision. However, as Aminata didn't get cleared due to injury, Billie Starkz replaced her in the main event. Starkz brought her A-game in the thrilling main event of Collision and the match was an absolute barn burner for nearly 10 minutes.

Ad

Trending

At the end of a back-and-forth encounter, Jamie Hayter ended up securing the win upon her return. Following her win, Hayter was confronted by the current Ring of Honor Women's World Champion, Athena, as both of them will be competing in the 2025 women's Owen Hart tournament.

Expand Tweet

The Owen Hart Cup brackets will be announced this Wednesday on Dynamite. It remains to be seen who ends up winning the tournament this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback