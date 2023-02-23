Major AEW star's suspension officially lifted; TV return announced 

A top AEW star has been announced to be reinstated to Tony Khan's Promotion following his earlier suspension. The star in question, Hook, was revealed to have been suspended earlier this month.

While Stokely Hathaway stated that the suspension was ordered due to the FTW Champion breaking his hand during a backstage brawl, it appears to have been a part of a storyline based on new information.

This week on Dynamite, Hook was declared to have returned to the roster after his suspension. The announcement also stated that he was scheduled to face an opponent of Stokely Hathaway's choice next week.

The Cold-hearted Devil is currently on an undefeated streak, which he built right from his debut in AEW. His in-ring style has enabled him to demolish every opponent he has faced.

Size difference also does not seem to faze him, as he was seen suplexing Big Bill during a tag team match.

As of now, it remains to be seen who Hook will face next on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Do you think Hook should pursue the All Elite World Championship? Sound off in the comments section below!

