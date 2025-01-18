Major AEW star seemingly refuses to face Kenny Omega right now: "I don't know what the situation will be like"

A popular AEW star recently talked about the possibility of a long-awaited feud with Kenny Omega. He mentioned how this still seems like an unclear situation following the latter's recent return to the company.

Kazuchika Okada is an industry veteran who has had a storied rivalry with The Cleaner. Three weeks ago at Worlds End, Omega made his long-awaited return to the company to award Okada who had won the Continental Classic that night. The two former rivals had a brief staredown in the ring, hinting that a feud was on the horizon.

While speaking to Tokyo Sports, The Rainmaker was asked about the possibility of continuing their rivalry in AEW. He talked about Kenny Omega's recent recovery from Diverticulitis, and how he wanted him to make sure he was fully recovered and back in shape.

“I don’t know what the situation will be like, and it’s not impossible that he’ll be in a bad shape after returning. He’s just recovered from an illness, so I think it would be good if he could take his time and get himself in shape.” [H/T PWMania]

Kenny Omega has created an unlikely partnership with a top AEW star

The Best Bout Machine has found himself an unlikely ally in another big name who has been known to be one of his long-time rivals, Will Ospreay. The two have clashed heads during the time that the latter was still with NJPW.

Similar to his situation with Okada, there were clamors of Kenny Omega running it back with The Aerial Assassin once he made his return to AEW. Instead, Ospreay has looked to be his ally as he has been dealing with the Don Callis Family.

For two weeks now, Kenny has had to deal with the faction looming around him. A few days ago on Dynamite, after besting Brian Cage in singles action, the entire group went after him. This forced Will Ospreay to come out to his aid, but with them dealing with a numbers disadvantage, they were bound to come up short.

It seems that for now, this will be Kenny Omega's first big feud in AEW. It remains to be seen whether this will lead to a potential tag team match in the future, possibly putting Omega and Ospreay against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher.

