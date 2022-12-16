Major AEW star seemingly takes a massive dig at WWE Superstar AJ Styles

WWE Superstar AJ Styles was recently called out by an AEW star, albeit subtly.

It is hardly out of character for the Salt of the Earth to reference WWE in his promos. He has made multiple digs at stars from the Stamford-based company, as well as frequently claiming that he was open to jumping ship to Triple H's roster when his contract ends in 2024.

The AEW World Champion's most recent dig is seemingly directed at WWE Superstar AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One is well-known for stating that SmackDown was the house that he "built," a phrase that was previously used by The Rock as well. Retweeting a post about his promotion's upcoming venue, MJF commented the following:

"The house that MJF built!"

It remains to be seen if the Phenomenal One will respond to the subtle reference soon.

Jim Cornette had previously speculated what AEW star MJF's run would be like if he jumped ship to WWE

With the Salt of the Earth claiming multiple times that he was not averse to joining the Stamford-based company, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on what would happen if MJF actually jumped ship.

While WWE certainly has a bigger audience at the moment, AEW is generally understood to offer more creative freedom. Despite the tighter leash on Triple-H's roster, Cornette explained on his Drive Thru podcast that MJF would still flourish in his personality:

"I think that they would automatically have a little more respect for him and let him, because the nature of the personality they're getting have a little more leeway in saying things the way he wanted to, or in picking a few things. I'm not saying he'd have as much as an AEW, but you know, I think he could still be himself and still do what gets him over in that environment." [From 7:21 - 7:47]

With more than a year left on the Salt of the Earth's contract, only time will tell what he plans to do next.

