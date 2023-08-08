Major AEW star seemingly had to be talked out of surprising retirement

A Top AEW star recently spoke about having to talk a former Tag Team Champion out of retirement.

The star in question is none other than Nick Jackson who talked his brother, and one-half of The Young Bucks, Matt Jackson out of retirement. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions recently signed a new deal with All Elite Wrestling amid rumors of WWE interest.

Speaking on Swerve Strickland's Swerve City podcast, Nick Jackson revealed that before their decision to re-sign became final, Matt Jackson even considered retiring from in-ring competition.

“I had to talk him out of that.” [H/T:Wrestletalk]

Top AEW Tag Team reveals if they ever thought about breaking up

The Young Bucks recently buried rumors about a potential breakup, expressing that they want to stay together until the end of their careers.

The Young Bucks began their careers as solo competitors. However, after being booked as a tag team by promoters they immediately clicked with the fans and the rest is history.

During an interview with Swerve City podcast, The Young Bucks discussed their strong commitment to being a tag team.

"We’ve never really had the aspiration of being singles wrestlers. That’s a big thing. We always aspired to be a tag team. We saw The Hardys do it most of their career and thought, ‘maybe we can do a career with each other.’ Honestly, it makes it so much easier traveling with him. I don’t want to do a show without him. I don’t want to get on a plane by myself,” Nick said.

Matt Jackson highlighted their strong connection after traveling for this long.

“When we first started our careers, we were singles wrestlers. It was one of those happenstance moments where promoters booked us as a tag team, and it clicked and everyone wanted us as a tag team... We were kind of against it at first... It was one of those things of, why are we going against what everyone wants? It became to the point where it was undeniable, more marketability and more chances that we’re going to succeed. At the time, there weren’t many tag teams blowing up... It started happening. ‘Let’s stop fighting this and do it,'” said Matt. [H/T- Fightful]

Do you enjoy The Young Bucks in AEW? Let us know in the comments below.

