Major AEW star seemingly teases blockbuster feud with CM Punk

It seems that a major feud may be on the horizon for wrestling fans as AEW star Eddie Kingston teased a potential blockbuster feud with CM Punk.

This development is a pleasant surprise for fans eagerly awaiting Kingston's next major storyline. AEW fans will remember the intense rivalry between Kingston and Punk in 2021, culminating in a heated showdown at Full Gear. On that night, Punk emerged victorious.

Eddie Kingston recently reposted a picture of CM Punk from Forbidden Door II on his Instagram story. Their previous encounter was hailed as a show-stealer, and a second one would undoubtedly be a must-watch showdown between them.

Teffo @Teffo_01 Eddie Kingston posting a CM Punk pic on his IG story mmh Eddie Kingston posting a CM Punk pic on his IG story mmh 👀 https://t.co/DhkoF8o9Fu

Recently Eddie Kingston addressed rumors of a divided locker room following CM Punk's return. He dismissed the reports, stating that the people he associates with are not divided.

Kingston supported CM Punk, saying no one could criticize him if his actions benefited the company. The unity within the AEW locker room remains strong, according to Kingston.

Kingston and Punk are known for their exceptional in-ring skills and captivating promos; the potential for a rematch between these two powerhouses is enough to set the wrestling world ablaze.

Tony Khan addresses AEW star CM Punk's future in post-show media scrums

AEW President Tony Khan addressed the speculation surrounding CM Punk's future participation in post-show media scrums.

During the Forbidden Door II post-show media scrum, Khan said he would gladly welcome him back for another one.

"He's great in these, and he's been doing a lot of media. He would've been great in this, I would be happy to do a press conference with him. He's been doing a lot of great media this week to build up the shows. No, I thought he had a great match tonight, and it's been a really big couple of weeks having him back. It's been a very positive influence for the company. I think he's been doing a lot of media, and I'm sure we'll get him out doing more media this week to promote the shows ... and he's a big part of what's happening in AEW right now," said Khan.

Following Punk's outburst in September 2022 on The Elite, Hangman Adam Page, and Colt Cabana, there were speculations that he would not be allowed to participate in future post-show media scrums. However, Khan has clarified that the absence was not indicative of a ban.

Would you like to see Eddie Kingston face the Punk again? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes