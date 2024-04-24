Major AEW star sends a message to Swerve Strickland after his world title win, vows to pin him again

A major AEW star delivered a message to Swerve Strickland after his world championship win and vowed to pin him in the squared circle again. The talent in question is Anthony Bowens.

Strickland made history last Sunday at Dynasty 2024 by defeating Samoa Joa in a highly competitive bout. The Moghul Embassy member seemingly did not have to wait long for prospective challengers and received a message from an old rival.

Anthony Bowens and his Acclaimed tag partner Platinum Max Caster won the AEW World Tag Team Titles for the first time in their career by defeating Strickland and Keith Lee, together known as Swerve In Our Glory, on Dynamite: Grand Slam 2022. The two teams squared off again at Full Gear 2022, with The Acclaimed retaining their titles after The Limitless One walked out on his partner, ultimately leading to Bowens pinning Swerve.

On the heels of Strickland's massive victory at St. Louis, Missouri, Bowens took to X/Twitter to remind the world champion of having pinned him on the pay-per-view two years prior and promised to do so again.

"Congrats @swerveconfident on the big win. Just know, the last person to pin you on pay per view 2 years ago was The Scissor King...and one day, I will do it again. [scissor emoji][crown emoji]" tweeted Bowens.

The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn lost the World Trios Titles at AEW Dynasty 2024

The inaugural edition of the pay-per-view Dynasty will go down as one of the most memorable wrestling shows of 2024. It featured several excellent matches that advanced the promotion's active storylines, with new champions being crowned, including in the trio's division.

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Bullet Club Gold had been feuding with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn after turning on the latter last month on Dynamite: Big Business. The rivalry escalated after The Bang Bang Gang invaded Gunn's home, leading to the WWE Hall of Famer taking on Jay White one-on-one and winning via disqualification after interference from his sons.

The two teams clashed at Dynasty 2024 after White challenged the AEW World Trios Champions to a title unification match. The bout's outcome saw The Switchblade pin Billy Gunn to become the new Undisputed Trios Champions.

Fans can expect competition in the six-person tag division to heat up in the coming months in AEW.

