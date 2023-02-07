Major AEW star shares a four-word message to Cody Rhodes' heartfelt segment on WWE RAW

On tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes cut a promo segment ahead of his title match at WrestleMania 39. Undefeated AEW star Jade Cargill reacted to the segment.

The American Nightmare made his in-ring return in this year's 30-Men Royal Rumble match. He entered at number 30 and won the match, punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes mentioned that he would be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns during last week's episode of RAW. However, on the following SmackDown, the Tribal Chief accepted Sami Zayn's challenge for a title match at Elimination Chamber.

The American Nightmare mentioned that he would also love to face Sami Zayn on the big stage. As Rhodes was speaking, Paul Heyman showed up. Both spoke about Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes.

Things quickly got very emotional as Cody thanked Heyman for helping the American Dream and his family. The Wise Man then mentioned that he loved Dusty dearly and claimed that one of the last words of the Hall of Famer to him was that Cody was his favorite son, but Roman Reigns was the son he never had.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill and The American Nightmare are good friends, and she made her AEW debut in a match against Cody. She reacted to the promo segment, claiming it was great.

"This is great s***," Jade Cargill tweeted.

Before the segment, Cargill tweeted that she was excited to hear what Cody said.

"I’m so excited. I can’t wait," Cargill tweeted.

Heyman's comments upset Cody Rhodes and he promised to take his frustration out at WrestleMania by being the one to take both titles away from Roman Reigns.

