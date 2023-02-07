Paul Heyman breaks down in tears following emotional promo on WWE RAW

Every now and again, Paul Heyman treats us to a promo masterclass. That's exactly what happened when he made a surprise appearance on RAW this week to confront Roman Reigns' opponent at WrestleMania 39 - Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes explained their history and how Paul Heyman essentially saved their family when they went broke. While the former was telling the story, a visibly emotional Heyman had tears flowing down his cheeks.

The two had an intense back-and-forth, with both men shedding tears at one point. You could tell how real the story was and the genuine connection they had.

However, what followed wasn't as wholesome. Paul Heyman referenced Dusty Rhodes' role at the WWE Performance Center - where he helped many of today's top stars reach the level that they did. Naming the likes of Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Bayley as students of Dusty Rhodes, Heyman then said that even Roman Reigns was his disciple.

He cleverly mentioned that Cody Rhodes was never his own father's student. Not only that, but he recalled that in his last conversation with Dusty, the late legend revealed that Cody Rhodes was his favorite son, but Roman Reigns was the son he wished he had. This changed the entire dynamic.

Ultimately, Cody Rhodes got the last word over Heyman, but it was certainly one of the most impactful promos we've seen in a while.

Did you like the segment on RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

