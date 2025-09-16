Major AEW star subtly criticizes Tony Khan; praises Vince McMahon

A veteran AEW personality recently compared Tony Khan and Vince McMahon with respect to their approaches towards managing talent and producing television. The individual in question, Jake Roberts, has been missing from All Elite programming since the end of last year.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts has been a part of AEW since the company's foundational years. He has primarily been featured on the Jacksonville-based promotion's programming as Lance Archer's manager. In October last year, the legend made a deal with Don Callis to trade The Murderhawk Monster to acquire Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos. However, his association with LFI ended up being quite brief, and he has not appeared on television since November 2024.

Prior to AEW, Roberts is no doubt best known for his tenure in WWE, where he wrestled during the 80s and the 90s. During a recent interview with Kyle Curran of Gameshub, the 70-year-old contrasted Vince McMahon's way of doing things with Tony Khan's approach, stating that while TK held the edge with respect to how he treated wrestlers, McMahon was better at delegating tasks in order to produce a cohesive show, unlike Khan, who tries to manage a lot of creative and production-related tasks himself.

“Well, I think Khan has it in the way he treats talent. Vince was a great delegator. He would come up with the idea or use somebody else’s idea and spread it around to where everybody could work on it. Tony Khan doesn’t do that. He wants us to be all hands on him doing it, and a lot of times things get missed, no way one man came up with this stuff 24/7, seven days a week. You know, how many shows are they doing now? You know, that’s a lot of TV time,” Roberts said.

When Curran remarked on the possibility of Khan taking Roberts' comments into consideration, the latter quipped, presumably as a joke:

“Either that or he’ll fine me,” Roberts said. [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

It remains to be seen when Roberts will appear on AEW TV again.

Match card for AEW September to Remember

All Elite Wrestling will be rolling into London, Ontario's Canada Life Place this Wednesday for its upcoming television presentation, AEW September to Remember. The following matches have been announced for the show, as listed below:

The Beast Mortos vs Mascara Dorada [Unified Championship Eliminator Match[

Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn of The Bang Bang Gang vs The Young Bucks

Queen Aminata vs Thekla

Riho vs Robyn Renegade

Roderick Strong vs Jon Moxley

Josh Alexander and Hechicero vs Top Flight

Kip Sabian and Killswitch vs JetSpeed

Bobby Lashley vs Toa Liona

Furthermore, segments featuring FTR, Adam Copeland, Christian Cage and "Timeless" Toni Storm have also been announced for the show.

