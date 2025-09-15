3 bold predictions for AEW September to Remember 

Before All Out 2025, AEW is hosting a three-hour-long TV special called September to Remember this Wednesday night at Canada Life Place in London, Ontario, Canada. Fans are expecting this event to be memorable, and there is immense pressure on Tony Khan to deliver. Here is the matchcard for September to Remember: Roderick Strong vs. Jon Moxley Queen Aminata vs. TheklaBang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) - Qualifying match for a World Tag Team Championship ladder match at All OutBobby Lashley vs. Toa Liona Riho vs. Robyn Renegade Killswitch and Kip Sabian vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and &quot;Speedball&quot; Mike Bailey) - Qualifying match for a World Tag Team Championship ladder match at All Out Máscara Dorada vs. The Beast Mortos Don Callis Family (Hechicero and Josh Alexander) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) - Qualifying match for a World Tag Team Championship ladder match at All Out Here are three bold predictions for AEW September to Remember. #3. Mercedes Mone will form her faction Reigning AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has had the desire to form and lead a faction for a long time. In 2023, when she was wrestling for World Wonder Ring Stardom, she revealed on X that The Renegade Twins (Charlette and Robyn Renegade) are perfect candidates to join her potential faction. At September to Remember, her dream might finally come true. Robyn Renegade is scheduled to lock horns with former AEW Women's World Champion Riho at September to Remember. The latter will challenge the CEO at All Out for the TBS Title. Interestingly, during Robyn vs Riho, the former's sister, Charlette, and Mone might show up and brutally attack the Japanese star. Nine Belts Mone could then officially announce on the microphone that she and the former NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions are going to take over the company. #3. Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will lose to Roderick Strong View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJon Moxley is the leader of The Death Riders. Daniel Garcia recently joined this faction, turning heel in the process. Apart from Moxley and Garcia, this group consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir and Pac. Furthermore, the former Dean Ambrose is going to battle former International Champion Roderick Strong this Wednesday. Jon Moxley must win against The Messiah of the Backbreaker to build momentum going into his match against Darby Allin at All Out. However, The Daredevil might interfere in this bout and cost The Purveyor of Violence. This would unleash a side of Moxley at the upcoming pay-per-view which has never been seen before. #1. Chris Jericho will return Inaugural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho is reportedly going to leave the Jacksonville-based company upon the expiration of his current contract. It is unlikely that he will make an appearance at All Out. However, Tony Khan might bring him back on September to Remember. Y2J could show up during the show, deliver a passionate promo, and thank fans for their support through the years. Fans in attendance might chant &quot;Thank you, Chris.&quot; This would be a great way to say goodbye to the legend.