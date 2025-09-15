  • home icon
  • "Please don't do it," "Mox has the vision" - Fans erupt after Jon Moxley references Seth Rollins on AEW TV

"Please don't do it," "Mox has the vision" - Fans erupt after Jon Moxley references Seth Rollins on AEW TV

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 15, 2025 12:05 GMT
Jon Moxley Seth Rollins
Jon Moxley paid Seth Rollins a homage (Source-Marina Shafir on X and WWE.com)

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins was referenced by Jon Moxley on AEW TV recently, and fans reacted to the same. The reference was apparently made on Collision last Saturday.

This past Saturday on AEW Collision, Jon Moxley teamed up with the new Death Riders member, Daniel Garcia, for a tag match against Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly. Towards the end of a great main event, Moxley hit a stomp on O'Reilly before Garcia made him pass out for the win.

The stomp was similar to Seth Rollins' popular curb stomp move. Interestingly, Rollins and Moxley were a part of The Shield during their time in the WWE, and both often acknowledge each other despite being in different promotions.

Fans on Instagram reacted to the above clip of Moxley hitting a stomp to pay homage to Rollins, potentially. A fan also referenced Seth's current faction, named 'The Vision,' while many others acknowledged the stomp as well:

Fans on Instagram reacting to Moxley performing Seth Rollins&#039; stomp on AEW Collision
Fans on Instagram reacting to Moxley performing Seth Rollins' stomp on AEW Collision

Jon Moxley and Seth Rollins are slated for huge matches on September 20

The AEW All Out pay-per-view and the WWE WrestlePalooza PLE will both be taking place on September 20. At WrestlePalooza, Seth Rollins will be teaming up with his wife, Becky Lynch to take on the team of CM Punk and his wife, AJ Lee, in a blockbuster mixed tag team match. The match was made after AJ's recent massive return.

On the other hand, Jon Moxley has been in a feud with Darby Allin for nearly a year. The feud is finally set to culminate in a coffin match at All Out 2025, as Moxley accepted Darby's challenge for the stipulation recently.

It will be interesting to see how both Moxley and Rollins fare in their matches on their respective shows on September 20.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
