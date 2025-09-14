Jon Moxley pays homage to former Shield member on AEW Collision

Jon Moxley seemingly paid tribute to one of his former Shield brothers on the latest edition of AEW Collision. The original Death Rider helped secure the victory for his team during a tag bout on the Saturday-night show by hitting Seth Rollins' finishing move. In the aftermath of last month's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Jon Moxley battled Daniel Garcia on two occasions - on the August 27 episode of Dynamite, and then again in a re-match on the September 6 episode of Collision. Although the former TNT Champion was unsuccessful at defeating The One True King in both their encounters, the former World Champion and his crew were seemingly impressed with the up-and-comer, offering him their support and counsel. Garcia shocked fans this week on AEW Dynamite by blindsiding Darby Allin at a point when the daredevil had Mox at his mercy, officially joining forces with The Purveyor of Violence and his army. The budding star teamed with Moxley on the latest episode of Saturday Night Collision, facing Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong of The Paragon in the main event. The tag bout in question marked DG's first time competing as a Death Rider, as he took the fight to the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions alongside the erstwhile Lunatic Fringe. Strong and O'Reilly mounted a valiant effort against Garcia and Moxley, but the heel duo ultimately succeeded at picking up the win, with Danny submitting The Violent Artist after the latter was wiped out by a stomp from Mox - a move also famously performed by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. After the bout, Garcia was confronted by his long-time mentor and ally, Collision commentator Matt Menard, who demanded an explanation from Danny over his alliance with The Death Riders. The budding star refused to answer Daddy Magic, however, and walked away through the crowd with Moxley and Marina Shafir. Match results for this week's AEW CollisionAll Elite Wrestling wrapped up its recent multi-week residency in Philadelphia's legendary 2300 Arena with this weekend's Saturday Night Collision. The episode presented an action-packed six match card, the outcomes of which have been summarized below: Konosuke Takeshita defeated Anthony Bowens [AEW Unified Championship Eliminator tournament Match[Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford and The Triangle of Madness defeated TayJay, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron and Jamie Hayter [$500K Ten Person Tag Match]Big Bill defeated Max CasterFTR defeated Adam Priest and Tommy BillingtonKazuchika Okada (c) defeated Michael Oku [AEW Unified Championship Match]Daniel Garcia and Jon Moxley defeated Roderick Strong and Kyle O'ReillyAll Elite Wrestling will be heading to Ontario, Canada next week enroute to its upcoming pay-per-view, All Out : Toronto.