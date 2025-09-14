Jon Moxley pays homage to former Shield member on AEW Collision

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 14, 2025 02:34 GMT
Former AEW World Champ Jon Moxley [Image Credits: AEW
Former AEW World Champ Jon Moxley [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Jon Moxley seemingly paid tribute to one of his former Shield brothers on the latest edition of AEW Collision. The original Death Rider helped secure the victory for his team during a tag bout on the Saturday-night show by hitting Seth Rollins' finishing move.

Ad

In the aftermath of last month's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Jon Moxley battled Daniel Garcia on two occasions - on the August 27 episode of Dynamite, and then again in a re-match on the September 6 episode of Collision. Although the former TNT Champion was unsuccessful at defeating The One True King in both their encounters, the former World Champion and his crew were seemingly impressed with the up-and-comer, offering him their support and counsel.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Garcia shocked fans this week on AEW Dynamite by blindsiding Darby Allin at a point when the daredevil had Mox at his mercy, officially joining forces with The Purveyor of Violence and his army. The budding star teamed with Moxley on the latest episode of Saturday Night Collision, facing Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong of The Paragon in the main event.

The tag bout in question marked DG's first time competing as a Death Rider, as he took the fight to the former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions alongside the erstwhile Lunatic Fringe. Strong and O'Reilly mounted a valiant effort against Garcia and Moxley, but the heel duo ultimately succeeded at picking up the win, with Danny submitting The Violent Artist after the latter was wiped out by a stomp from Mox - a move also famously performed by WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Ad

After the bout, Garcia was confronted by his long-time mentor and ally, Collision commentator Matt Menard, who demanded an explanation from Danny over his alliance with The Death Riders. The budding star refused to answer Daddy Magic, however, and walked away through the crowd with Moxley and Marina Shafir.

Match results for this week's AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling wrapped up its recent multi-week residency in Philadelphia's legendary 2300 Arena with this weekend's Saturday Night Collision. The episode presented an action-packed six match card, the outcomes of which have been summarized below:

Ad
  • Konosuke Takeshita defeated Anthony Bowens [AEW Unified Championship Eliminator tournament Match[
  • Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford and The Triangle of Madness defeated TayJay, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron and Jamie Hayter [$500K Ten Person Tag Match]
  • Big Bill defeated Max Caster
  • FTR defeated Adam Priest and Tommy Billington
  • Kazuchika Okada (c) defeated Michael Oku [AEW Unified Championship Match]
  • Daniel Garcia and Jon Moxley defeated Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly

All Elite Wrestling will be heading to Ontario, Canada next week enroute to its upcoming pay-per-view, All Out : Toronto.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications