The Death Riders' member continues to tease new addition to the group

The Death Riders have been on a mission to take over All Elite Wrestling since their formation last year. While they managed to rule the company for over 200 days when Jon Moxley was the AEW World Champion, they have suffered a hit on their momentum following All In. However, Moxley and his crew have now started rebuilding themselves once again, and their next step may involve adding a new member.Recently, faction member Marina Shafir teased the addition of Daniel Garcia to Death Riders through an Instagram post. Moxley has been interested in recruiting Garcia to his team for the past few weeks. Last week on Collision, the two stars were involved in an epic match where The Dragon Slayer suffered a loss. However, following his defeat, Shafir gave him a hand to get back on his feet.Shafir took to Instagram to share a picture from Collision, showing her extending a hand to Garcia. Many believe this could be a tease of her inviting him to join the Death Riders. Though the post carried no caption, it has been making rounds online, with fans speculating it strongly hints at the direction of the ongoing Moxley-Garcia feud.Check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDeath Riders are also trying to recruit a former TBS Champion to the factionDaniel Garcia is not the only superstar Jon Moxley and his faction are eyeing right now. Former TBS Champion Kris Statlander has also been on their radar for a long time. This past week on Collision, Statlander and the faction member Wheeler Yuta had an eyebrow-raising interaction.Before the former TBS Champion's match, Yuta appeared on the apron for a talk. Later, Statlander went on to use Wheeler's finishing move, the Seatbelt, to pick up a win in her match. This spot sparked a lot of speculation among the fans about The Galaxy's Greatest Alien joining Death Riders down the line.Statlander's addition could be a game-changer for Moxley's faction. That said, only time will tell what is in store for this intriguing storyline in All Elite Wrestling from here on.