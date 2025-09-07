Former AEW champion to turn heel at All Out and officially join the Death Riders? Exploring the chances

Death Riders have been on a mission to take over All Elite Wrestling since last year. The Jon Moxley-led faction once managed to hold the AEW World Title hostage for over 200 days. However, over the past few months, the faction has lost its dominance. But AEW All Out could be a pivotal stage for Moxley and Co., where it can reestablish itself if a former champion decides to join them.Former AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander might join Death Riders at AEW All Out. Moxley and the other members of the Death Riders have been trying to recruit the 30-year-old to the faction for a long time. This week on Collision, Wheeler Yuta was spotted talking to Statlander before her match, hinting at a potential plan between the two down the line. The Galaxy's Greatest Alien is set to compete in the 4-way match at All Out for the AEW Women's World Championship against the champion Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, and Thekla. There have been speculations about Storm potentially dropping her title in this match. This raises the possibility that AEW might choose Statlander to be the new champion.To pull off a shocker, Death Riders might show up during this match to help Kris Statlander. The former TBS Champion could take this opportunity to swing for the fences and become the new AEW Women's World Champion. Following her win, Statlander could stand tall with Moxley's faction in the ring to indicate her official heel turn in All Elite Wrestling.There are high chances for such an angle to unfold at AEW All Out. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the AEW Women's World Championship match next weekend in Canada.Kris Statlander achieved a huge win on Collision amid her Death Riders rumorsKris Statlander has been thriving with momentum ahead of AEW All Out. She looks more confident than ever in the company to become the new Women's World Champion. To fuel her morale, the 30-year-old picked up a huge victory on this week's episode of Collision.The Galaxy's Greatest Alien teamed up with Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, and Toni Storm to take on Triangle of Madness and Megan Bayne. In the closing moments of the match, Statlander dominated the ring with her presence. She showcased her power to pin Julia Hart in the ring ahead of All Out.Interestingly, the former AEW TBS Champion used Wheeler Yuta's finisher, called the Seatbelt, to defeat Hart. This choice of move raised eyebrows of a lot of people, further raising the possibility of her potential alignment with Death Riders down the line.