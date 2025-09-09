AJ Lee officially announces her first match back after 3,827 days; revealed what she did during her absence

AJ Lee was back on RAW in her first appearance on the red brand after over a decade, and it's safe to say that things worked out well. She pitched her first match back after over 3,800 days, and it has been made official for Wrestlepalooza 2025.AJ Lee came out on RAW, just days after her incredible return on Friday Night SmackDown. She told the fans that she was sorry for going away in 2015, telling the newer WWE fanbase that, in case they weren't familiar with her, she was their &quot;favorite wrestler's favorite wrestler.&quot; She also revealed that after accomplishing her dreams, she took a step back from WWE and decided to focus on her mental health, which received huge cheers. She even mentioned going to therapy, and the crowd in Milwaukee chanted &quot;therapy&quot; in response. Fans of Lee are likely aware that she is a big advocate for mental health.Either way, Becky Lynch confronted her, and then the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins came to the ring to get the Women's Intercontinental Championship that AJ Lee had been clinging to ever since SmackDown. The former Divas Champion then pitched the idea of a mixed tag team match at Wrestlepalooza. Soon after this, Seth Rollins was provoked by CM Punk to accept the challenge.So, in Indianapolis, AJ Lee and CM Punk will team up to face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. This will be AJ's first WWE match since the RAW after WrestleMania 31, which will make it 3,827 days.Following this, the Women's Intercontinental Championship was thrown back at Becky Lynch, who got her only moment of relief. She was public enemy #1 at Milwaukee, who was understandably against her, as they repeatedly chanted &quot;You suck!&quot; at The Man.CM Punk also came out when Rollins was getting too close to his wife, and his attempt at a GTS failed when The Visionary escaped and had to retreat along with Becky Lynch.