BREAKING: AJ Lee makes an unexpected move after SmackDown goes off the air; sends a subtle message about her future

AJ Lee is officially back, but that shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as everything that has happened since Clash in Paris has led up to this moment. However, after SmackDown went off the air, she made an unexpected gesture to subtly hint at what the future could hold.Becky Lynch was seeing red, and her arrogance and feeling of invincibility quickly evaporated into thin air when CM Punk brought back his wife, AJ Lee, into the fold. After 10 years and 5 months, the three-time Divas Champion is back in WWE, and she was quick to take The Man out and send her packing with her tail between her legs.After SmackDown went off the air, AJ Lee sent a subtle message about her future as she picked up the Women's Intercontinental Championship and paraded it while hopping around the ring. This was a clear tease of what lies ahead for her.As of now, there is no confirmation on the exact plan in place, but many have been speculating that we could see a mixed tag team match. This is typically done to protect the returning stars, and it would also certainly present a logical first step if Lee is going after the Women's Intercontinental Championship.One thing seems clear - there might be more than just a mixed tag team match in the fold, and a dream match between Lee and Becky Lynch could very much be in the works after everything that has played out.For now, WWE fans are just happy, rejoicing in the return of the former Divas Champion after 10 long years. While CM Punk's legal issues with WWE certainly played a role in her departure in 2015, she noted that nagging injuries (mainly in the neck) were the actual reasons why she called it quits on her career.