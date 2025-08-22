"I'm Begging You TK," "Y2J Coming Home"- Fans Erupt After 6-Time WWE World Champion Reportedly Not Going to be Back In AEW

A former WWE Champion is reportedly not returning to AEW. Fans have since given their thoughts on this development.Chris Jericho was a key part of All Elite Wrestling during the company's early days. He served as the promotion's inaugural World Champion and was featured heavily on TV. Jericho even competed for ROH and won two World Championships with the promotion. However, Y2J has not been seen on TV ever since he walked out on Dynamite several months ago.Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that people within AEW believe that Chris Jericho won't be back in the company, and he could appear at the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant. World Wrestling Entertainment also expects the 6-time World Champion to return to the promotion.Following this report, fans have taken to social media to give their thoughts on Jericho's wrestling future. Check out some of the reactions below:Screengrab of fans' reactions (source: X.com)Sam Roberts Comments on AEW Star Chris Jericho's WWE ReturnChris Jericho's AEW future has been the talk of the town since he has not been seen on TV in the past few months. Many fans have speculated that he could return to World Wrestling Entertainment. Jericho has also teased a return to the Stamford-based promotion on social media.Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts asked fans if they wanted to see the former World Champion back in the sports entertainment juggernaut. He then said that if Jericho were to return at the Royal Rumble, then the fans would go nuts.&quot;Because I'm telling you right now, get all your, 'Please retire,' hater energy out of here. I'm telling you, Jericho returns to the WWE, I'm losing my mind, and I'm not alone. If Jericho were to return to the WWE, it would make all of us go nuts. And you've gotta do it at the Rumble, that's a Rumble return.&quot;It will be interesting to see if Chris Jericho will return at the Royal Rumble.