  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "I'm Begging You TK," "Y2J Coming Home"- Fans Erupt After 6-Time WWE World Champion Reportedly Not Going to be Back In AEW

"I'm Begging You TK," "Y2J Coming Home"- Fans Erupt After 6-Time WWE World Champion Reportedly Not Going to be Back In AEW

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 22, 2025 20:09 GMT
Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho is a former AEW World Champion (source: AEW's X account)

A former WWE Champion is reportedly not returning to AEW. Fans have since given their thoughts on this development.

Ad

Chris Jericho was a key part of All Elite Wrestling during the company's early days. He served as the promotion's inaugural World Champion and was featured heavily on TV. Jericho even competed for ROH and won two World Championships with the promotion. However, Y2J has not been seen on TV ever since he walked out on Dynamite several months ago.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that people within AEW believe that Chris Jericho won't be back in the company, and he could appear at the Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant. World Wrestling Entertainment also expects the 6-time World Champion to return to the promotion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Following this report, fans have taken to social media to give their thoughts on Jericho's wrestling future. Check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fans&#039; reactions (source: X.com)
Screengrab of fans' reactions (source: X.com)

Sam Roberts Comments on AEW Star Chris Jericho's WWE Return

Chris Jericho's AEW future has been the talk of the town since he has not been seen on TV in the past few months. Many fans have speculated that he could return to World Wrestling Entertainment. Jericho has also teased a return to the Stamford-based promotion on social media.

Ad

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts asked fans if they wanted to see the former World Champion back in the sports entertainment juggernaut. He then said that if Jericho were to return at the Royal Rumble, then the fans would go nuts.

"Because I'm telling you right now, get all your, 'Please retire,' hater energy out of here. I'm telling you, Jericho returns to the WWE, I'm losing my mind, and I'm not alone. If Jericho were to return to the WWE, it would make all of us go nuts. And you've gotta do it at the Rumble, that's a Rumble return."

It will be interesting to see if Chris Jericho will return at the Royal Rumble.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications