  Chris Jericho returning to WWE at Royal Rumble 2026 will make people lose their minds, says analyst

Chris Jericho returning to WWE at Royal Rumble 2026 will make people lose their minds, says analyst

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Aug 22, 2025 12:23 GMT
Chris Jericho WWE
Chris Jericho could return to WWE (Image Source-AEW on X and WWE.com)

A popular WWE analyst reflected on Chris Jericho potentially returning at the Royal Rumble 2026 PLE. The analyst also asked fans some questions regarding the same.

The popular analyst, Sam Roberts gave his take on Chris Jericho potentially returning to the WWE. Jericho has been with AEW since the company's inception in 2019. It was recently reported that The Ocho's contract with Tony Khan's promotion will be up later this year, and there have been talks of his return within the Stamford-based promotion, also speculating a Royal Rumble 2026 return.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts asked the fans if they are excited to see Jericho possibly returning at the Royal Rumble 2026:

"If in January 2026, Chris Jericho being in WWE is actually an option, is it something you would like to see? And I want to put yourself in the position of yo're watching wherever you're watching, if it's the Royal Rumble, if it's whatever. Put yourself in the position that it is next year. Are you excited to see Jericho back in the WWE?"
Sam further claimed that fans would lose their mind over Jericho's potential Rumble return:

"Because I'm telling you right now, get all your, 'Please retire' hater energy out of here. I'm telling you, Jericho returns to the WWE, I'm losing my mind, and I'm not alone. If Jericho were to return to the WWE, it would make all of us go nuts. And you've gotta do it at the Rumble, that's a Rumble return."
Chris Jericho's last match and appearance on AEW

Before disappearing from AEW TV for over four months, Chris Jericho defended his ROH World Championship against Bandido in a title vs. mask match. Bandido managed to capture the title in the end and save his mask. The following Wednesday on Dynamite, Jericho announced that he would be leaving for an uncertain period of time.

Only time will tell what the future has in store for the former WWE and AEW World Champion.

Don't forget to H/T 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' and credit 'Notsam Wrestling' for transcription if taking quotes from the first half of the article.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

