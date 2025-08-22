Chris Jericho returning to WWE at Royal Rumble 2026 will make people lose their minds, says analyst

A popular WWE analyst reflected on Chris Jericho potentially returning at the Royal Rumble 2026 PLE. The analyst also asked fans some questions regarding the same.
The popular analyst, Sam Roberts gave his take on Chris Jericho potentially returning to the WWE. Jericho has been with AEW since the company's inception in 2019. It was recently reported that The Ocho's contract with Tony Khan's promotion will be up later this year, and there have been talks of his return within the Stamford-based promotion, also speculating a Royal Rumble 2026 return.
Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts asked the fans if they are excited to see Jericho possibly returning at the Royal Rumble 2026:
"If in January 2026, Chris Jericho being in WWE is actually an option, is it something you would like to see? And I want to put yourself in the position of yo're watching wherever you're watching, if it's the Royal Rumble, if it's whatever. Put yourself in the position that it is next year. Are you excited to see Jericho back in the WWE?"
WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!
Sam further claimed that fans would lose their mind over Jericho's potential Rumble return:
"Because I'm telling you right now, get all your, 'Please retire' hater energy out of here. I'm telling you, Jericho returns to the WWE, I'm losing my mind, and I'm not alone. If Jericho were to return to the WWE, it would make all of us go nuts. And you've gotta do it at the Rumble, that's a Rumble return."
Chris Jericho's last match and appearance on AEW
Before disappearing from AEW TV for over four months, Chris Jericho defended his ROH World Championship against Bandido in a title vs. mask match. Bandido managed to capture the title in the end and save his mask. The following Wednesday on Dynamite, Jericho announced that he would be leaving for an uncertain period of time.
Only time will tell what the future has in store for the former WWE and AEW World Champion.
Don't forget to H/T 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' and credit 'Notsam Wrestling' for transcription if taking quotes from the first half of the article.
WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!