3 reasons Tony Khan must not bring back Andrade to AEW

Andrade was suddenly released by WWE, which has led to a lot of conversations being opened up about his time with the promotion. He won't be active for the next 90 days, but fans may begin speculating on his next move.Reports have come in regarding the reason for the luchador's sudden departure from the company, and this seems to stem from several backstage issues between him and the Stamford-based promotion. This is also said to have been going on for a while, hence why, within the company, this was no longer a surprise.Fans have speculated that Andrade could make a return to AEW. He was with the promotion for a few years following his first departure from WWE, and he did not burn his bridges with Tony Khan. However, it seems that this may not be the best move for Khan, and here are some reasons why. #1. Andrade has had his fair share of backstage issues in AEW and WWEAndrade's departure from AEW in early 2024 is said to be due to him being unsatisfied with his booking under the company. This was what sparked his move back to WWE.Reports have come out regarding the reason for his recent release, and it seems to stem from the same thing: his booking. The luchador is said to have been ghosting the company by being completely unreachable in the weeks leading up to his release.It was also reported that he got into another backstage incident and was asked to go home that day. It was then revealed that this was due to him violating a wellness policy, and he was suspended without pay.#2. Prone to jumping shipThe former NXT Champion has now gone back and forth between AEW and WWE. While others, such as CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, have done the same, they are now in much better places with the Stamford-based promotion.Should Andrade make one more move and join AEW, there will be no guarantee that he is finally there to stay. There is no telling if he will be satisfied with his booking, given that there are many stars on the roster who are active on television. He may, unfortunately, get lost in the mix, and this could lead to him looking to jump ship once more to another major promotion.Tony Khan should instead invest in stars who want to be with the company and are there for the long run. His signings this year all have this mindset, and this has worked out for all parties.#3. AEW does not need a new luchadorSeveral top-class luchadors have come and gone in AEW, such as Andrade and the Lucha Brothers. But they have not found any shortages in talent to fill in the gaps, and their partnership with CMLL has come in handy. The promotion has found themselves a luchador who has quickly become one of the faces of the company in Bandido. He is now one-half of the tag team champions and the ROH World Champion. Other luchadors on the roster, such as Hologram, Rush, Kommander, and even Hechicero, who is on a dual contract, have all cemented themselves as major figures on the roster.Their partnership with CMLL has allowed major names like Mistico and Mascara Dorada, to name a few, to make appearances on their shows. With this, there doesn't seem to be a need for someone like Andrade on the roster.Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINKBANDIDO &amp;amp;amp; HECHICERO ARE GOING CRAZY, THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST ROH MATCHES YOU WILL EVER SEE.As of now, only time will tell what Andrade's next move will be. It remains to be seen if Tony Khan and AEW will show interest. Do you think they should go after him?