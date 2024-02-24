Major AEW star surprisingly takes a shot at CM Punk

A top AEW star has taken a major shot at WWE Superstar CM Punk on social media.

Wardlow took to X/Twitter to address a number of big names against whom he had competed in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Mr. Mayhem recently cut a fiery promo on the February 21, 2024, edition of Dynamite in which he referenced having dominated top stars in the company, including Punk, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and the reigning AEW World Champion Samoa Joe.

Wardlow was introduced in Tony Khan's promotion as an ally of MJF. The Ohio native served as The Salt of the Earth's bodyguard and goon. He took on CM Punk during the latter's feud with Friedman on a January 2022 episode of Dynamite. The Best in the World managed to narrowly defeat Wardlow despite receiving a vicious beating from the latter.

Wardlow would eventually turn against MJF at Revolution 2022 during the latter's Dog Collar Match against Punk. Their rivalry culminated in a match at AEW Double or Nothing 2022, in which Mr. Mayhem defeated Friedman. Wardlow would also form a short-lived tag team with Samoa Joe, who would eventually turn against the 36-year-old star. The two men feuded briefly over the TNT Championship, for which Wardlow defeated The Samoan Submission Machine at Revolution 2023.

In his post on X/Twitter, Wardlow shared photographs from his matches with Friedman, Joe, and Punk. He also alluded to himself as an uncrowned king, pointing to his plan to go after the AEW World Championship.

"Uncrowned King #ThisIsWar," Wardlow shared.

Check out the tweet below:

What the future has in store for Mr. Mayhem remains to be seen.

AEW star Wardlow cited Brock Lesnar as one of his favorite wrestlers

Wardlow is one of the most popular homegrown stars of AEW. He captured the interest of audiences due to his incredible physique and excellent in-ring skills. Having initially appeared as a henchman of the villainous MJF, Mr. Mayhem eventually broke free from The Salt of the Earth and emerged as a top babyface.

Now a member of the Undisputed Kingdom, Wardlow cut a fiery promo on the latest episode of Dynamite. Mr. Mayhem stated his intention to return to the AEW World Championship picture and named several high-profile stars he had beaten previously.

Wardlow was recently asked who his favorite wrestlers were growing up during a conversation with TheDelzShow. The former TNT Champion listed a number of iconic names in response, including former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

"So it started with Bret Hart, and then it was The Rock and Kevin Nash, then it was The Hardy Boyz, and then it was Batista and Brock [Lesnar], and now it's me."

Wardlow is scheduled to participate in a Meat Madness match at Revolution 2024.

