Wardlow mentions Brock Lesnar when asked a very interesting question

Former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow recently name-dropped former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar during a public interaction when he was asked an interesting wrestling-related question.

Wardlow is one of the top AEW stars at the moment. As a matter of fact, Mr. Mayhem has been one of the best homegrown stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The star went from being MJF's aide to becoming a top babyface, but his popularity seemingly dwindled in the succeeding months.

Nonetheless, Wardlow is yet again in the limelight with his recent passionate promo, in which he mentioned squashing MJF and CM Punk and how he deserves everything. Apart from being a dominant wrestler, Mr. Mayhem has mentioned on multiple occasions that he has been a huge wrestling fan growing up.

During his recent conversation with TheDelzShow at an event, Wardlow was asked who his favorite wrestlers were growing up. The former TNT Champion named several legends, including former WWE and UFC Champion Brock Lesnar.

"So it started with Bret Hart, and then it was The Rock and Kevin Nash, then it was The Hardy Boyz, and then it was Batista and Brock [Lesnar], and now it's me." [2:25-2:38]

Brock Lesnar might not be a playable character in WWE 2K24

Brock Lesnar has, unfortunately, been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The star was seemingly mentioned as a former WWE and UFC Champion in the lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon.

The allegations resulted in Brock not being on the recent Royal Rumble PLE. Meanwhile, in another rumor doing the rounds, Lesnar might not be a playable character in the upcoming WWE 2K24 video game, as he and McMahon were not listed in the full roster reveal.

It has not been confirmed whether Lesnar will be removed entirely from the game. It remains to be seen how things pan out for the former champion.

