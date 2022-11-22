Major AEW star takes a subtle dig at Austin Theory and WWE roster 

AEW powerhouse Brian Cage took a cheeky dig at the WWE roster and Austin Theory on Twitter.

Austin Theory has had a difficult few months since Vince McMahon stepped down as the head of creative. Under Triple H's reign as the head booker, the 25-year-old prodigy has suffered numerous losses and is often made to look like a cowardly loser.

He recently cashed in his Money in the Bank contract in bizarre fashion. Not only was it a failed cash-in, but he lost his bid for the United States Championship. Seth Rollins beat him convincingly as the former WWE NXT star joined Damien Sandow, John Cena, Braun Strowman, and Baron Corbin as the men who failed their cash-ins.

Austin Theory has a great physique, which is a big part of what makes him a valuable commodity in wrestling. A Twitter account user made note of his huge arms, pointing out that they were the size of AEW's roster. Brian Cage responded with a picture of his own, rebutting that claim.

Brian Cage went on to insist that Theory is in excellent shape, but that the camera angle plays a part in how certain things look.

Brian Cage @briancagegmsi @TheBMWaldo @ringsidenews_ I was just with him in august. Always in great shape, but angles do wonders. @TheBMWaldo @ringsidenews_ I was just with him in august. Always in great shape, but angles do wonders.

WCW Legend Konnan commented on Austin Theory's booking in WWE

Konnan recently had his say on how the former EVOLVE wrestler has been booked in recent months.

"I thought it [the interview] was good for him because he looks like a jackass with all that stupid comedy and doofiness and, you know. It was cool when he started in NXT as Gargano's underling but, you know, you're graduating to be this serious guy that could be the man or one of the guys that could be in a position of being one of the top guys, that gimmick that they saddled him with was brutal," he said. [2:54 - 3:17]

It should be noted that Theory is just 25 and has plenty of years to recover from a few months of questionable booking.

He is already the youngest United States Champion in WWE history, a feat he achieved when he beat Finn Balor in April this year. He then went on to win the Money in the Bank briefcase, making his CV quite impressive for his age.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Poll : 0 votes