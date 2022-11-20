"If this is another power play between Vince and Hunter, I think it's stupid" - Wrestling veteran on the booking of 25-year-old WWE star

WCW legend Konnan recently criticized the booking of WWE Superstar Austin Theory on Monday Night RAW.

Theory had a lot of success earlier this year as he became Vince McMahon's protégé. In April, the 25-year-old defeated Finn Balor to become the youngest United States Champion in WWE history. Although he lost the title to Bobby Lashley at Money in the Bank, he won the Money in the Bank briefcase later that same night.

However, things have changed for the Georgia native since Vince McMahon retired and Triple H took over the creative process. Theory has suffered one defeat after another. He also failed to capture the United States Title after cashing in on Seth Rollins about three weeks ago. Nevertheless, on the latest episode of RAW, Theory seemingly had a character change as he gave a backstage interview. He also defeated Dolph Ziggler and attacked Seth Rollins later that same night.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed WWE's recent booking of Theory, disclosing that he liked the former United States Champion's interview last Monday on RAW.

"I thought it [the interview] was good for him because he looks like a jackass with all that stupid comedy and doofiness and, you know. It was cool when he started in NXT as Gargano's underling but, you know, you're graduating to be this serious guy that could be the man or one of the guys that could be in a position of being one of the top guys, that gimmick that they saddled him with was brutal," he said. [2:54 - 3:17]

The WCW legend also disclosed that he was not a big fan of last week's episode of RAW.

"And if this is another power play between Vince and Hunter, I think it's stupid because at the end of the day you don't forget about who has more power, who doesn't have power, getting back at Vince, not getting back at Vince, just put on the best product you can because I was not a big fan of RAW this week," he added. [3:18 - 3:33]

Konnan previously criticized WWE for underutilizing Ricochet

Austin Theory is not the only superstar Konnan believes the Stamford-based company is not booking correctly. A few weeks ago, the WCW legend criticized the promotion for underutilizing SmackDown star Ricochet.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan stated that WWE's booking of Ricochet had hurt his on-screen character.

"I think he's been hurt more by stop and start pushes. They push him then they bury him then they push him. And bro, that after a while that takes a toll and people don't see you seriously. I think he's not utilized correctly. This guy is as talented, acrobatic a performer I've ever seen in the ring, and they don't let him do everything he can do," he said. [1:03 - 1:26]

